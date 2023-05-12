The Frostbite Shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found by exploring the depths of a cave in the northern section of Hyrule Ridge. However, getting to it is by no means an easy feat as you'll face two rather enemies along the way.

Different pieces of armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can provide Link with different levels of protection and perks, as well as helping him look cool. The Frostbite Shirt comes with a Cold Weather Attack bonus, which makes it worth seeking out.

We're here to show you how to get the Frostbite Shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Frostbite Shirt location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Frostbite Shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in a Cave in the northern tip of Hyrule Ridge. The cave itself can be found in the northernmost half of Hyrule Ridge, near the north eastern tip of Tabantha Frontier, north west of the Sky Tower in Hyrule Ridge.

We know that it can be hard to find the cave entrance, so we've marked the rough location you need to get to on the map below. Head here to begin to find the Frostbite Shirt.

How to get the Frostbite Shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Frostbite Shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to find a specific cave at the northern tip of Hyrule Ridge. We've detailed the location you need to head to on the map above, and you can also head to the coordinates -2767, 1735, 0232.

Once you get to this area, look around until you find a large wooden cabin that has Bokoblins outside of it. Defeat the Bokoblins and save the people inside the cabin if you want to. We highly recommend this as they provide information on a fun way to get around. Once you are ready, stand at the front door of the cabin so that you are facing out into the wild.

From here, head towards the main path in front of you and follow it down to your left. Keep following this path until you see a small campsite pop up on your left-hand side.

Behind this campsite, you should find two sisters standing in front of a cave opening. Head into this cave opening and follow the path by climbing down into the lowered section of the cave.

Here, you should find that the pathway continues through a small tunnel. Be ready for a few fights in here, the first enemy you will come across will be a Horriblin.

Take them out however you'd like to. We decided to repeatedly attack them with a melee weapon that had a damage stat of ten combined with a melee weapon that had Topaz attached to it.

Once you've dealt with the Horriblin, continue to follow the path through the small tunnel. You'll soon come across a Like Like attached to the wall on your right. Now, this enemy can eat you up and spit you out - quite literally.

The best way to go about attacking the Like Like is to wait for it to open its mouth to expose the bulbous growth in the middle of it. Attack this repeatedly with a melee weapon to eventually defeat the Like Like.

Once the Like Like is dead dead, continue to follow the path in the tunnel until you come to a rather large room in the cave. If you look up, you may even see a glimpse of a Shrine here. However, right now, you will want to go to the right.

Stop walking to the right once you see the flag poles sticking out of the cave walls. When you see them, look to your right again and you should see a chest that is stuck behind some thorns.

To get past these thorns, you can set fire to them. We did this by throwing down some flint and striking it with a weapon that had metal on it. You can also probably scale the cave wall to climb up and over this, but fire is a faster option if you're in a hurry.

Once you get to the chest, open it up to claim your Frostbite Shirt.

Now that you have the Frostbite Shirt, Link will be that much cooler. If you want to take on a Shrine that's close to this area, check out our guide showing you the Oromuwak Shrine solution. If you feel ready to take on a bigger challenge, then it may be time to learn how to beat Flux Construct I.