Honkai Star Rail beta release time, dates, and how to access the final closed beta

Honkai: Star Rail is soon opening its final closed beta to those with access.

There have been two previous betas, but don't worry, you don't need to have played them to be able to access this final beta test.

Whether your playing as a Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact 3rd fan, or are just curious about this newest gacha game, we've detailed the Honkai: Star Rail final beta release time and date below, along with how to get access to the beta, and everything else we know about HoYoVerse's newest open world.

Honkai: Star Rail final beta release date and time in UK / GMT, CST, EST and PST

The Honkai: Star Rail final beta releases on Friday, 10th February at 2am GMT. For those stateside, it will actually release at a more sociable hour on Thursday, 9th February due to the way the time conversion works out.

Here's what time the Honkai: Star Rail final beta releases in other time zones:

UK : 2am (GMT)

: 2am (GMT) Europe : 3am (CET)

: 3am (CET) East Coast US : Thursday 9th February, 9pm (EST)

: Thursday 9th February, 9pm (EST) West Coast US : Thursday 9th February, 6pm (PST)

: Thursday 9th February, 6pm (PST) Australia : 1pm (AEDT)

: 1pm (AEDT) New Zealand : 3pm (NZDT)

: 3pm (NZDT) Japan: 11am (JST)

Honkai: Star Rail final beta end date

There's been no official details on the date that the Honkai: Star Rail final beta will end, but the last beta ran for two weeks. So, we're expecting it to last for at least two weeks, putting the earliest end date at an unconfirmed Friday, 24th February.

We'll update this page with the official beta end date when it's revealed.

How to get Honkai: Star Rail final beta access

The main way to get access to the Honkai: Star Rail beta has now ended - but don't worry! If you didn't get access, there will be other opportunities to play during the beta.

For those who signed up for the beta, emails are now going out to those who were picked, detailing what server you need to use when the beta releases, and a link to see what platforms you have access to the beta on. This will be either PC, iOS, or Android - but you may have been granted access to more than one platform. The link in the email will let you know what you have acces on when the beta is live.

If you didn't get picked, or missed the initial sign-up period, there will be other ways to play the final Honkai: Star Rail beta, we just don't know what they will be just yet. According to the official final beta FAQ page, more information about obtaining access to the final closed beta will be released "through the game's official social media channels".

What will be in the Honkai: Star Rail final beta?

We've compiled all the information we could find about what's new in the Honkai: Star Rail final beta:

Update to the Phone's camera and messaging features

Pom-Pom is wearing a new uniform

New help from Pom-Pom if spoken to

Rewards for returning to the Express if your Trailblazer Level has increased

It's unclear if you'll be able to travel to it in the final beta, but from the recent blog posts, it does look like you'll be able to roam lots of the area of Xianzhou and experience different activities, including:

Central Starskiff Haven

Cloudford

Stargazer Navalia

Palace of Astrum

Jade Gate

The Iridescent Parlor

Salesby Grocery Store

Food Stalls

Vending Machines

Folk performance art

Growing Starskiffs

As well as some new content, and potentially a new area to explore, we expect many of the same areas and features from the past betas to return in this final one - including story quests, optional exploration, and battling.

However, please note that none of your progress from the beta will carry over to the game when it releases. None of your progress from previous betas will carry over into this final test either.

As there will be no progression saved, there also won't be any purchasable items in the beta. So you can't buy any in-game currently to spend on its gacha characters.

Hope you have fun in the beta!