Here's where you can still buy PlayStation Plus subscription cards

The new PlayStation Plus subscription system launched today, the 23rd of June, in Europe and brings three new tiers of the service to PlayStation 4 and PS5 users.

The three tiers are priced differently and offer different things, PlayStation Plus Essential costs £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly, PlayStation Plus Extra is £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly, and PlayStation Plus Premium is £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly. You can see what each tier includes in Ed's article

Prior to the launch of the new service, PlayStation users could get a cheaper PlayStation Plus Premium subscription if they bought a PlayStation Now membership through the PlayStation store before it was removed, as existing PlayStation Now memberships were converted to Premium memberships when the changes went live.

PlayStation Now has officially gone and you can't buy in-store subscription cards or codes online, but you can still buy PlayStation Plus membership cards from some online retailers which could also get you a discount. All PlayStation Plus subscriptions are automatically converted to the Essential tier of PlayStation Plus, but some retailers like ShopTo have discounts on membership cards. Here's where you can still buy PS Plus Cards in the UK:

12 month PS Plus subscription

3 month PS Plus Subscription

So you can get a new PlayStation Plus Essential membership for a little bit less from ShopTo, but the full-price option from Currys is also good if you just want to get the new membership but not sign up to a rolling subscription. Other retailers have started to remove these from their sites so these ones might not stay up for long.

Another thing Sony has removed is the ability to stack your subscriptions, so if you already have a PS Plus membership you won't be able to redeem a card, and you won't be able to redeem multiple cards at once for a new subscription. That means you can't buy four three-month subscription cards and stack them together to save money, you'll have to buy a 12-month card instead.

Alternatively, you can still buy PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Store gift cards which, once redeemed, load your PlayStation wallet with the amount specified on the gift card so that you can purchase the PS Plus subscription via the PS store. Various amounts can be bought at discounted prices at ShopTo. Some PS store and PS Plus gift cards are also available from Amazon EU.

Whether you're subscribed already or are thinking about it, the new PlayStation Plus Premium appears to be the best of the tiers thanks to all the games you can access with it. Sony are clearly trying to take the fight to Xbox's excellent Game Pass service, which is good news for the consumers. You can check out every game included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription here.

If the new PlayStation Plus system has got you excited with all the free games, you'll be more excited to know that Amazon Prime Day is less than a month away now, and we're expecting there to be lots of Prime Day PS5 deals for you to get your hands on as well. To make sure you never miss a deal on PS5 games, accessories, and stay up-to-date on Prime Day news, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account.