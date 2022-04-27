PlayStation Plus and Now owners get Plus Premium for the longer of their two subscriptions

PlayStation owners who have subscriptions to both PS Plus and PS Now will be upgraded to the fanciest PS Plus Premium tier for the longer of their two subscriptions, Sony has detailed.

This means anyone still with an active Now subscription who has also stacked a PS Plus sub for months (or even years) to come will get converted to Premium for as long as their existing Plus sub is set last.

The difficulty in taking advantage of this now is that Sony has stopped selling Now subscriptions - presumably to deter people who were previously not Now subscribers but who are after a bargain.

"If you are subscribed to both services when the new PlayStation Plus launches, you will be migrated into the PlayStation Plus Premium plan and you will have a new single payment date based on whichever subscription is set to end last," a Sony FAQ page reads (thanks, PushSquare). "You will be notified via email of your new payment date and membership fee."

"You will get to keep all of your pre-paid (stacked) time within the new service."

PS Plus Premium will cost £13.49 monthly, or £39.99 quarterly, or £99.99 yearly when it arrives in Europe on 22nd June (shortly after its 13th June launch in the US).

Existing PS Plus subscribers with a Now subscription still active on that date will get the PS Plus Premium treatment. This will include all existing PS Plus features, plus 400 downloadable PS4/PS5 games and an additional 340 games to download and/or stream from earlier Sony consoles.

Exactly what those games are, though, Sony is yet to say.

Yesterday, a report suggested Sony was now asking game developers to provide time-limited trials it will also include in the PS Plus Premium offering. These are, in general, required to last at least two hours and be available for all new games over a certain price point.