PlayStation Plus revamp targeting 22nd June launch in Europe

When Sony finally confirmedhttps://www.eurogamer.net/sony-makes-its-playstation-plus-overhaul-official-and-its-launching-xx its long-rumoured PlayStation Plus revamp back in March, it slapped a rough June launch window on the service, promising additional details to follow. And now it's delivered, giving the overhauled subscription service a launch target of 22nd June in Europe and 13th June in the US.

That's according to an update on Sony's official PlayStation Blog which, alongside the target dates mentioned above, also reveals a planned 1st June launch for the new PlayStation Plus in Japan and an even earlier 23rd May arrival in all other Asian markets.

Sony's overhauled PlayStation Plus combines elements of its existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscription services into one, offering three distinct subscription tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium - each with their own distinct features.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

PlayStation Plus Essential (£6.99 monthly/£19.99 quarterly/£49.99 yearly) is functionally identical to the existing PlayStation Plus, for instance, offering online multiplayer access, two monthly downloadable games, cloud storage for game saves, and extra discounts.

PlayStation Plus Extra (£10.99 monthly/£31.99 quarterly/£83.99 yearly), meanwhile, features all the above but adds access to a catalogue of 400 downloadable first- and third-party PS4 and PS5 games. At launch, these will include Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

Finally, there's PlayStation Plus Premium (£13.49 monthly/£39.99 quarterly/£99.99 yearly), which bring an additional 340 games. PS3 titles will be available to stream, while classic PS1, PS2 and PSP games can either be streamed or downloaded. Time-limited game trials will also be included for players to try before they buy.

While Sony won't be following Microsoft's strategy of releasing all its first-party games onto the similarly styled Xbox Game Pass subscription service on launch day, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously promised Extra and Premium subscribers can look forward to "all the big names in the service's upcoming library of games.