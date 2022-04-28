Sony looks to have disabled PlayStation Plus subscription stacking

PlayStation owners looking to stock up on their Plus subscription through pre-paid cards report being unable to redeem the vouchers on their account.

Several who have raised the matter with PlayStation customer support say they have been told Sony has "temporarily" disabled the ability to stack Plus subscription time ahead of the new PS Plus changes due in June.

Just yesterday, we covered how existing PlayStation Now owners with an active PS Plus subscription (who will get upgraded to the priciest PS Plus Premium tier) were trying to extend their PS Plus for as long as possible. Per PlayStation's own FAQ page, the company will take the longest-running active subscription when setting the converted membership's end date, essentially allowing Now members to stock up on regular Plus cards to receive the same time as a Premium subscriber.

Now, numerous reports from customers via Twitter, reddit and gaming forum Resetera suggest PlayStation has paused the ability to stock up on further Plus subscription time and game the system.

"I have checked the voucher and your account and can conclude that as of now there is a temporarily deactivated function for PS Plus/PS Now subscriptions which does not allow for stacking of either membership on already active memberships," one customer was told via PlayStation Support (thanks, PushSquare).

"This is only temporary and as soon as we have more information about we will let our players know, for more information regarding news for the new launch of our service please check out our blog."

Over on the Ask PlayStation support Twitter account, canned replies to customers who say they cannot redeem PS Plus vouchers are pointing to a generic store FAQ.

Hi! Sorry we missed your message. We're open 10:30 – 7pm BST. I'm sorry to hear you are having trouble redeeming your voucher. Please take a look at the following support page to look into this and if needed, also contact our team directly: https://t.co/DNJK9q1enI — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) April 28, 2022

This also seems to be true even for users who are about to run out of Plus subscription time - rather than people trying to stock up for years to come.

@AskPS_UK I been having Issue not Redeeming The Code I have waited for 3 days And still not subscribed my subscription is ending today please Help 🙏 #PSUK #PSPlusUK pic.twitter.com/eyO4TzdBxk — #TribalChief🌹 乃ﾑり乇尺 🥀 (@heelishEdgeKliq) April 27, 2022

Sony has yet to comment on the matter officially. Eurogamer has asked PlayStation for more information.

PS Plus Premium will cost £13.49 monthly, or £39.99 quarterly, or £99.99 yearly when it arrives in Europe on 22nd June (shortly after its 13th June launch in the US). Here's hoping this is explained and sorted out before then.