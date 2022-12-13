Here's where to buy Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion was released on 13th December 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It offers up a remaster of the PSP original- a year ahead of the next part in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Featuring an updated combat system that includes the return of Crisis Core’s own ‘Digital Mind Wave’ system, this remaster appears to be influenced by certain aspects of the combat from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and plays out fully in real-time.

What editions are there for the Crisis Core remaster?

Outside of the Digital Deluxe Edition, there are no special or collectors editions for this game. There are, however, a few physical and digital bonuses included with a purchase of the game at select retailers.

You can receive a steelbook when you purchase the game from UK retailer, Game, or you can buy the steelbook separately for $10 from US retailer Best Buy. In both the UK and US, Amazon is offering the otherwise digital-exclusive ‘Soldier Materia Set’ DLC with any purchase of the game.

Alongside the physical standard edition, the Crisis Core remaster also has two digital editions up for grabs, available for all platforms and the primary way to buy the game on PC. The digital standard edition doesn’t differ much from the physical standard option, whereas the digital deluxe does, containing a mini soundtrack and original art book, each available for download upon the game’s release.

Regardless of which version you pre-order, you’ll net yourself the ‘Soldier Materia Set’ DLC, otherwise only available with physical edition purchases through Amazon. Additionally, whilst the game page is up for the digital Nintendo Switch version, it can't currently be pre-ordered.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy 7- Reunion Standard OR Digital Deluxe Edition – £39.99 / $49.99 (Standard) OR £54.99 / $64.99 (Deluxe) from Steam

