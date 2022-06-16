If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core remaster coming this winter

Complete the saga.
Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remaster of the original Crisis Core, will be released this winter across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam).

A prequel to Final Fantasy 7, Crisis Core is an action RPG released for PSP in 2008 that focuses on Zack's story.

Reunion will feature updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements. Check out a first look at gameplay below.

The game was revealed as part of the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration and came as something of a surprise, allowing newer fans to experience the full Final Fantasy 7 story.

Also revealed was a Steam release for Intergrade, details of the new mobile games, and a fresh glimpse at Remake part 2 - now known as Rebirth.

