Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be named Rebirth

Square Enix has announced the second instalment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

New footage of the game was shown at the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration, presented by producer Yoshinori Kitase.

Kitase also confirmed not only the game's release - winter 2023 - but that the entire remake project will consist of three parts. That's Remake, Rebirth, and an as yet unnamed third game.

The footage shows Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth, with a voiceover of Aerith. "Wait, what are you implying? That I died? That I'm some kind of imposter?" she says. Looks like with Rebirth, the team is truly playing with the story of the original.

And, as expected, the footage looks stunning. So far it's announced only for PS5.

"The development of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure," creative director Tetsuya Nomura said.

"A title of this scale in which everything is interconnected even before production began is truly rare. In fact, some development has already begun on the third title. I myself have started on the development and am working towards the compleition of the series."