Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion aims to run at 120fps on PC, and 60fps on console

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will reportedly run at 120fps on PC.

That's according to producer Mariko Sato, who told IGN (via NME) that the remaster will be "visually aligned and up to the standards of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake", meaning it should run at 120fps on PC, and 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Watch on YouTube Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion announcement trailer.

As for Nintendo Switch? Sato reportedly didn't expand on that, only saying that there would be “differences” in the resolution and FPS on Nintendo's handheld system.

“Our main purpose with this title is that we wanted a really wide range of players to be able to play on whatever platform that they desired,” executive producer, Yoshinori Kitase, added. “So we’re looking forward to seeing which platform that players go for because the gaming experience will be solid and the same great experience on all platforms.”

ICYMI, Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - a remaster of the original Crisis Core - will be released this winter across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam).

A prequel to Final Fantasy 7, Crisis Core is an action RPG released for PSP in 2008 that focuses on Zack's story. The remaster will reportedly include updated 3D models, full voiceovers, and new music arrangements.

"I think for people who have played the original, there are a lot of differences that they will experience," creative director Tetsuya Nomura told Eurogamer in a new interview. "I'd love people to look into and enjoy what's changed and how it's been updated.

"It will feel quite fresh and different."