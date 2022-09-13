If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion will release in December

A fair wait.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Zack and Aerith in Crisis Core

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion now has a release date: 13th December 2022.

Previously it was listed only as this winter.

That release date is across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) and was revealed in a new launch date trailer, below.

Watch on YouTube
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch Date Trailer

For the unaware, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion is a remaster of the 2007 PSP game.

It's a prequel to the main Final Fantasy 7 game that focuses on Zack Fair.

This remaster features HD graphics, refinements to the battle system, and a new soundtrack.

For more on the changes, check out our interview with creative director Tetsuya Nomura and the development team.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch