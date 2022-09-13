Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion will release in December

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion will release in DecemberA fair wait.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion now has a release date: 13th December 2022.
Previously it was listed only as this winter.
That release date is across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) and was revealed in a new launch date trailer, below.
For the unaware, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion is a remaster of the 2007 PSP game.
It's a prequel to the main Final Fantasy 7 game that focuses on Zack Fair.
This remaster features HD graphics, refinements to the battle system, and a new soundtrack.
For more on the changes, check out our interview with creative director Tetsuya Nomura and the development team.
