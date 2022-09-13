Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion will release in December

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion now has a release date: 13th December 2022.

Previously it was listed only as this winter.

That release date is across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) and was revealed in a new launch date trailer, below.

Watch on YouTube CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch Date Trailer

For the unaware, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion is a remaster of the 2007 PSP game.

It's a prequel to the main Final Fantasy 7 game that focuses on Zack Fair.

This remaster features HD graphics, refinements to the battle system, and a new soundtrack.

For more on the changes, check out our interview with creative director Tetsuya Nomura and the development team.