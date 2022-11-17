If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion tech specs revealed

Day one patch needed for Xbox Series S.
Square Enix has revealed framerate and resolution details for its forthcoming remaster Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

As perhaps expected, the game will run with 4K resolution and 60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while on PC (Steam) the frame rate can be boosted to 120fps depending on specs.

However, Xbox Series S owners should note that a day one patch will be required in order to hit 60fps, otherwise it'll be 30fps.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion's More Than A Remaster trailer.

Switch owners, meanwhile, will get a lower resolution image at 30fps across both handheld and docked modes.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a remaster of the 2007 PSP spin-off to Final Fantasy 7. And with 4K graphics, the remaster offers around 63 times more pixels than on Sony's handheld.

"This is more than a remaster, a game that crosses generations and platforms. We are very proud of all the amazing improvements that the dev team has been able to include in Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion," said executive producer Yoshinori Kitase.

The game features refreshed graphics, as well as a newly arranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue (English and Japanese), and tweaks to the combat system.

You can see it all in the brand new trailer, above.

I recently got hands-on time with the game and was impressed with how the developers have made the game consistent with Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is set for release across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC (Steam), and Switch on 13th December.

For full specs, check the infographic below.

