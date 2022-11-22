Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
Here's how Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next DLC tracks compare visually

Mario Kart Tour and 7 versions matched up.
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
mario kart 8 tracks promo image, showing mario racing luigi in a kart, holding a mushroom.

If you're anything like me, you're still buzzing from the reveal that we will all soon be playing Maple Treeway in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in just a couple of weeks.

Also, if you're anything like me, you'll have rewatched yesterday's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 3 trailer multiple times, trying to spot all the tweaks and additions to some of the many returning tracks. (And yes, that does sound like a newly-recorded version of Maple Treeway's score.)

Alongside yesterday's trailer I saw a generally warmer reception to the visuals in these latest additions than in some of the other DLC drops so far - which have been criticised by fans as not standing up to graphical quality seen in the base game. These DLC tracks are, by and large, taken from Mario Kart Tour - the series' smartphone spin-off - with an extra layer of polish attached.

Watch on YouTube
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 3 trailer.

How much polish? Well, the below video from GameXplain compares the upcoming tracks with the versions featured in Tour - or if not present in that game already, their earlier incarnations from games like 3DS entry Mario Kart 7.

I especially like the look of Boo Lake, whose water seems a vast improvement from the game's mobile version.

Mario Kart Deluxe's third wave of extra DLC tracks release on 7th December and include the top-tier Maple Treeway and excellent Rainbow Road from Mario Kart DS. Boo Lake from Mario Kart Super Circuit (the Game Boy Advance one), Mario Kart 3DS' Rock Rock Mountain, plus Berlin Byways, London Loop and Merry Mountain all from Mario Kart Tour round out the selection.

