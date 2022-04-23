Halo Infinite's co-op campaign is now expected to release in August

The release of Halo Infinite's co-op campaign has seemingly slipped to August 2022.

The co-op campaign was expected to release next month after it was delayed from the initial launch. However, last month developer 343 Industries acknowledged that it needed "more time" to work on the cooperative campaign and Forge, and cooperative missions would not be available in May as hoped.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, in an image on the company's latest news update, 343i has revealed the "target" for campaign co-op is August, along with campaign mission replay. The Forge Open Beta is slated for September, but split-screen isn't expected until sometime during November's Season 3.

Credit: Halo Waypoint

"We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly," Joseph Staten admitted in the latest Halo Waypoint update. "Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we’re also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate.

"As we continue to improve and ramp-up, please understand that all of us at 343 are fully committed to making Halo Infinite the best Halo experience ever," Staten added. "Indeed, the primary reason that we’re extending Season 2 is to give us time before shipping another Season to fully address 'quality of life' improvements based on learnings from Season 1 as well as other data and feedback we’ve collected."

It comes just a couple of weeks after 343 community director Brian Jarrard has previously said the studio understood some fans were "simply out of patience" with the game's various frustrations, and that his team was "certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations". However, some of these should be addressed as part of the new season, he added.

ICYMI, 343 Industries recently unveiled an early look at what Halo Infinite players can expect from Season 2, which is due to arrive on 3rd May.