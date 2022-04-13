Halo Infinite battle royale rumours swirl as Certain Affinity confirms "deepening" 343 relationship

Halo support studio Certain Affinity has said it is "deepening" its relationship with the series' main developer 343 Industries, and is now at work on "evolving" Halo Infinite further.

Certain Affinity has assisted with Halo development as far back as Halo 2, where it worked on extra maps for that game. Subsequently, it has served as a co-developer for 343 on Halo Waypoint, Reach, Halo 4 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Its continued work on the series with Halo Infinite comes as little surprise, then, but the language it has used - and an earlier report on what it might be up to - point to a major addition to Infinite coming from Certain Affinity in the future.

"We've been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we're honoured to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways," Certain Affinity wrote.

The studio is now hiring for Halo-related roles.

Back in January, Windows Central reported on the now-confirmed fact Certain Affinity had been roped in to assist on Infinite development. At the time, that report suggested it was building a new game mode - which "could" be the game's take on a battle royale.

Word of new content coming to Halo Infinite comes not a moment too soon.

Earlier this month, 343 community director Brian Jarrard said the studio acknowledged some fans were "simply out of patience" with the game's various frustrations, and that his team was "certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations".

Halo Infinite's second season has now been teased and given a release date, but longer-term troubles remain. 343 Industries recently confirmed it needed "more time" to work on the game's still-missing cooperative campaign and Forge modes. Co-op missions will not be available in May as initially hoped.