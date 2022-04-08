If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo Infinite trailer gives glimpse at Season 2, due next month

No ifs, no butts.
Halo Infinite's second season, Lone Wolves, has been teased via a new trailer.

The new season, set to arrive on 3rd May, will contain "new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass," the video's description states.

Watch on YouTube

Last weekend, 343 community director Brian Jarrard said the studio understood some fans were "simply out of patience" with the game's various frustrations, and that his team was "certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations". However, some of these should be addressed as part of the new season, he added.

Announcer Jeff Steitzer is also expected to return, lending his voice to the Big Team Battle mode to call out player-earned medals.

Longer-term troubles remain, however. 343 Industries recently confirmed it needed "more time" to work on the game's still-missing cooperative campaign and Forge modes. Co-op missions will not be available in May as initially hoped.

In the meantime, there's always the Halo TV series - which has been getting some eye-catching additions of its own.

