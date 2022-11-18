Grab one of the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games from Currys for £37.99

There's never anything more exciting than a new Pokemon game. What's even more surprising is that the new titles are currently available at a discount for £37.99 from Currys, for either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet, using the code SWFNDD at checkout. They also throw in a cool to go coffee cup.

Scarlet and Violet are the very latest instalments in the long-running Pokemon series, and these new games lead you through an adventure in an open world.

There are three Pokemon that you can choose as your starter creatures. These are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. As always, they'll level up and evolve with you as you progress through the story and face different enemies. But you can catch new Pokemon to go along with you, searching for them in different forests, skies and seas.

The difference between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that your starting character has a different outfit at the beginning of the game, so you can choose which version of the game you want by colour preference.

And with the to go cup included, you can take your coffee or tea with you wherever you go, and the design of the cup reflects the game with all three of the starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly included.

There are so many deals around with Black Friday sales starting earlier than ever. Check out our early deals guide in case you're already on the lookout for something else. And there's always our Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post updates on the latest discounts as soon as we find them, for Nintendo Switch games and accessories as well as other platforms too.