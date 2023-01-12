Get the PS5 Disc Console + God of War Ragnarok bundle with a free controller for £540

2023 has gotten off to a mixed start when it comes to PS5 stock, with numbers of consoles available dipping since Christmas. Despite standalone consoles being less frequent, we are now seeing some exciting discounts on PS5 console bundles which offer even better value.

One such deal is available over on the BT store, where you can grab the PS5 Disc console with God of War Ragnarok for £540, and you can get a free Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Black thrown in as well:

To get this bundle, use the link above and then scroll down to where it says "Bundle deals (2)" and open the drop down. You'll see the bundle with the extra controller as well as a bundle option that comes with a Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset in black, but that's £605 and only a saving of £25.

If you're an EE mobile or broadband customer, you can use your account to get the Disc edition console and Ragnarok bundle for just £495, which is ten per cent less than you'd regularly pay, but you don't get the free controller that you get on the BT shop. You can find the console bundle on EE here.

There's probably no better game to play first on your new PS5 than God of War Ragnarok, the epic follow-up to 2018's God of War. Continue the story of Kratos and his son Atreus as they navigate throughout the nine realms of Norse mythology fending off attacks from Odin, Thor, and Freya with the threat of Ragnarok looming.

If you haven't played the previous God of War game you can grab it from the PlayStation store for just £8. Or, you can play it as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription. No matter which one you choose, you can save some money by buying a discounted PlayStation Store gift card from ShopTo and putting that on your account balance so you can get the game or subscribe to PS Plus for less.

We hope you grabbed one of these discounted PS5 bundles! Hopefully we'll see more deals like this throughout 2023, and maybe even an announcement of a PS5 Slim or Pro this year. If that does happen we'll keep you updated with all the stock news on our PS5 stock tracker page, as well as over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account so make sure you're following us there too.