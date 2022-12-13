Get a PS5 Digital edition with an extra controller and FIFA 23 for the perfect holiday gift.

It's taken a while, but there are finally some good options when it comes to PlayStation 5 bundles that are available with good prices. It's good news too with the holidays coming up, as a PS5 bundle can be a really great gift for a household with lots of co-op gaming options out there.

One of the better bundles we've seen has popped up on ShopTo, where you can grab the digital edition of the PS5 and an extra dualsense controller with a copy of FIFA 23, plus ShopTo will throw in a £10 gift card so you essentially end up paying £459:

There aren't a lot of digital PS5 consoles around right now (at a reasonable price), so grabbing one in a bundle can often be the best way to get the cheaper PS5.

This bundle also means you won't have to make people take turns to play, as you get the extra controller so two people can jump straight into a game of head-to-head or pro clubs in FIFA 23. The World Cup is also still going on, and FIFA 23 added a free World Cup content update a few weeks ago so you can continue the fun with the national teams from your home.

If you want to play PlayStation games online, or get access to lots of other games to download from the PlayStation store, you'll want to get a PlayStation Plus subscription in one of the three tiers. The best way to do this is to buy a discounted PlayStation store gift card from ShopTo (perhaps using the £10 gift card in the above bundle), redeem it and purchase a subscription through the PS Store.

It's good to see some more PlayStation bundles appearing out there now just before the holidays. We've been posting all the best PlayStation deals over on our December Live Blog, as well as tweeting them out over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account, so make sure you check out both of those to help you with any last-minute gift shopping this month.