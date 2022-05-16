Sony details dozens of games coming to revamped PlayStation Plus catalogue

Sony's revamped PlayStation Plus service is now just a week away from its initial launch, and we now have some idea which games will be included as part of its current and classic game catalogues.

As a reminder, the new PlayStation Plus tiers will arrive here in the UK on 23rd June, as with elsewhere in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. This follows the service's launch in the Americas on 13th June, Japan on 2nd June, and Asia next week on 24th May.

Included with both the new Extra and Premium tiers, the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalogue will include numerous recent PlayStation exclusives, including Returnal, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Demon's Souls, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Big names from beyond Sony's own studios will include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control: Ultimate Edition, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (seemingly at the same time it's available via Xbox Game Pass), and Red Dead Redemption 2. Indies include Celeste, Dead Cells, Hollow Knight and Outer Wilds.

Moving up to the Premium tier's additional catalogue of classic games, its here you'll find "improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution". Some "select" original PlayStation and PSP games will also include the ability to save at any time or rewind.

Finally, if you own the digital version of these games already, you won't need to buy them again or subscribe to play them. However, only some will be available to purchase individually.

Included in the list of classic games from PlayStation studios are Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Jumping Flash! and Syphon Filter from the original PlayStation, as well as Worms Armageddon and Mr. Driller from third-party studios.

Remastered versions of Ape Escape 2 and Naughty Dog's Jak series from the PS4 era will also be included, as will BioShock Remastered, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and the Lego Harry Potter Collection.

Premium owners also get a selection of PS3 games via game streaming, to play on PS4, PS5 and PC. These include Demon's Souls, Ico, Infamous, MotorStorm Apocalypse, Eurogamer favourite Tokyo Jungle, plus Ratchet & Clank games Quest for Booty, A Crack in Time and Into the Nexus.

Third-party streaming games will include Enslaved, Asura's Wrath and Red Dead Redemption's zombie spin-off Undead Nightmare.

Lastly, Premium owners get a selection of two-hour time-limited game trials for recent releases. These will notably include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Horizon Forbidden West, plus Cyberpunk 2077 and Tiny Tina's Wonderland.

Last week, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said Sony's AAA game quality would "deteoriate" if they were included as part of Plus when they launched.

These are just a selection of the games we're expecting on the service - which you can see below, or on our dedicated PlayStation Plus Premium games list page - which will also be kept refreshed each month. The first Tuesday of each month will see new games join all tiers of the new PlayStation Plus - the same as now - while a mid-month update will bring new games to the catalogues of both Plus Extra and Premium tiers.

Sony notes that availability of all these games will vary over time, and by region. Here's all the games announced so far:

PS4 and PS5 Game Catalogue

PlayStation Studios

Alienation - Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne - FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone - Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut - Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon's Souls - Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars - Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody's Golf - Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut - Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War - Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 - Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn - Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light - Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son - Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack - Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 - Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man - Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall - Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil - Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun - Housemarque, PS4

Returnal - Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus - Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded - Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian - Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered - Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind - Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn - Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection - Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third Party-Partners

Ashen - Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Celeste - Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines - Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition - 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells - Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight - Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 - WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds - Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil - Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur 6 - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape - Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 - Ubisoft, PS4

Classic Games Catalogue

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape - Japan Studio, Original Playstation

Hot Shots Golf - Japan Studio, Original Playstation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter - Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable - Housemarque, PSP

Third Party Partners

Mr. Driller - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 - Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party - Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon - Team17, Original PlayStation

Classic Games Catalog - Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 - Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits - Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud - Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 - Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision - SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis - Japan Studio, PS4

Jak 2 - Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3 - Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing - Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy - Japan Studio, PS4

Siren - Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 - SIE, PS4

Third Party Partners

Baja: Edge of Control HD - THQ Nordic, PS4

Bioshock Remastered - 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection - 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - THQ Nordic, PS4

Lego Harry Potter Collection - WB Games, PS4

Original PS3 Games (via streaming)

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando - Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon's Souls - From Software, PS3

echochrome - Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds - Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational - Japan Studio, PS3

Ico - Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous - Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 - Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood - Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! - Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse - Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC - Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer - Japan Studio, PS3

rain - Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty - Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time - Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus - Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 - Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD - Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle - Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack - Clever Beans, PS3

Third Party Partners

Asura's Wrath - Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 - Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection - Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West - Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. - WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 - Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 - Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - Rockstar Games, PS3

Time-Limited Game Trials

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West - Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5

Third Party Partners

Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 - Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina's Wonderland - 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Are you planning to subscribe - or up your subscription to the Extra or Premium tiers?