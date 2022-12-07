LIVE: These are the best Christmas gaming deals

A PS5 digital console, two controllers, and FIFA 23 for £460
Yep, that's a lot of stuff in this bundle. Over at ShopTo you can get a PlayStation 5 digital edition console that also comes with the PS5 Dualsense Controller and FIFA 23 bundle (which is also below this post), plus you'll get a £10 ShopTo gift card, so you'll essentially be paying £458.85 if you keep shopping with ShopTo. This is a great way to get into the PS5 experience as you and a friend or family member can jump straight into FIFA 23 together!
