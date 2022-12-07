If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

LIVE: These are the best Christmas gaming deals

We're bringing you today's best Christmas gaming deals. Live
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Updated on

On the lookout for the best Christmas gaming deals this December? If so, you've come to the right place as we're bringing you all the latest gaming offers in the lead up to Christmas.

So whether you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console, or maybe you'd like to grab some cheap games and gaming accessories, you'll find the best gaming deals for all kinds of budgets in our LIVE Christmas gaming deals guide.

Take a look at our top picks below, like this Xbox Series S console for under £200 at Currys (use code FNDDGAMING at checkout to save an extra fiver) or this Nintendo Switch OLED with a free game for under £300 at John Lewis (Become a My John Lewis member for free and use code MYSANTA15).

Coverage

A PS5 digital console, two controllers, and FIFA 23 for £460

Yep, that's a lot of stuff in this bundle. Over at ShopTo you can get a PlayStation 5 digital edition console that also comes with the PS5 Dualsense Controller and FIFA 23 bundle (which is also below this post), plus you'll get a £10 ShopTo gift card, so you'll essentially be paying £458.85 if you keep shopping with ShopTo. This is a great way to get into the PS5 experience as you and a friend or family member can jump straight into FIFA 23 together!

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Console + DualSense Wireless Controller White + FIFA 23 + £10 Gift Card from ShopTo

Mark Harrison

Get a digital copy of FIFA 23 for PS5 and a DualSense controller for just £65

The FIFA 23 DualSense controller bundle is back down to £70 at Currys, but you can knock an extra fiver off iwth code FNDDGAMING at the checkout and by selecting free standard delivery.

Buy the Fifa 23 DualSense bundle from Currys

Corinna Burton

Get a HyperX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for its lowest price

This keyboard from HyperX is great if you're like me and spend a lot of time typing with the rest of your time playing games. The keyboard has HyperX's own Blue Clicky mechanical switches which are great to type on with that loud click sound, but are also fast and responsive for gaming. It comes in a compact tenkeyless form-factor with an aluminium frame so it can be easily packed up and transported wherever you need to take it. It's now down to £65 at Amazon, its lowest-ever-price on the site.

Buy the HyperX Alloy Origins Core – Tenkeyless from Amazon

Mark Harrison

Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion is out today for for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Zack and Aerith

Treat the Final Fantasy fan in your life to this remaster of the FF7 prequel game that originally released on PSP. We've listed all best places to buy the Crisis Core remaster in our guide.

Buy Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion from one of our recommended retailers

Corinna Burton

Get The C64 Mini for under £30

Use the code CHECKOUT15 to nab the Commodore mini games console for just £29.74 from trusted seller bopster via eBay. It includes 64 built-in games and makes a great gift for a retro games lover. The promotional code expires on Thurs so you don't have long to make the most of this discount.

Buy The C64 Mini from eBay

Corinna Burton

New Eurogamer drip will make a great Xmas stocking filler

Treat the Eurogamer fan in your life to one of these awesome new tees. If you're ordering from the UK and want it to arrive before Christmas, last orders are 14th December.

Buy now on the Eurogamer Store

Corinna Burton

Save over £10 on this PlayStation 5 Media Remote

Save on your DualSense controller's battery when watching your favourite movies and shows with this handy PS5 remote controller. It's down to £14.99 at Amazon UK right now and features buttons for all your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Spotify and YouTube.

Buy now from Amazon

Corinna Burton

Get this easy-to-use HyperX USB mic for £40

Know someone who's a budding streamer or podcaster? Or someone who just talks a lot on discord and could do with a mic upgrade? This HyperX SoloCast mic is a great little USB condenser microphone that will be a definite upgrade over a headset mic, and it's on sale right now down from £65 to £40.

Buy the HyperX SoloCast mic for £40 from Amazon UK

Mark Harrison

Switch OLED and a free Game bundles are still out there

Last night we posted about the Switch OLED with a free copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD bundles that are £294.99 at John Lewis. They're still available there, and are also available at other retailers with a few extra options, like a £10 gift card.

I wrote an article this afternoon covering all the places you can snap up this excellent value bundle, so have a read of it to see what there is:

Where to buy these fantastic Nintendo Switch OLED bundles before Christmas

Mark Harrison

Save £25 with Sony's PlayStation Plus offer plus even more with these discounted PS Store gift cards

Sony's latest promotion is knocking £25 off its PlayStation Plus memberships for new and former PS Plus members. The offer runs through 20th December 2022. You can save even more money by purchasing discounted PS Store credit from ShopTo.

Get PS Plus Essential — Buy a £25 PS Store gift card for £22.85

Get PS Plus Extra — Buy a £50 PS Store gift card for £51.84 and pay the remaining difference using existing credit or your card.

Get PS Plus Premium — Buy a £50 PS Store Gift Card and a £25 PS Store gift card for a combined price of £65.70

Corinna Burton

Get God of War Ragnarok on PS5 for only £52.66

Kratos, Freya and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Use code CHECKOUT15 to get God of War: Ragnarok on PS5 for just £52.66 from The Game Collection's eBay outlet!

Buy now from The Game Collection's eBay outlet

Corinna Burton

Grab an Xbox Series S for under £200 from Currys

The all-digital Microsoft console is back down to its Black Friday price, which means you can get it for just £194 from Currys- simply use the code FNDDGAMING and select free standard delivery to get it at this amazing price.

Buy the Xbox Series S now from Currys

Corinna Burton

Grab this Nintendo Switch OLED deal with a free game for just £294.99 from John Lewis

Use code MYSANTA15 to get a Nintendo Switch OLED with a free copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for just £294.99 from John Lewis. To be able to use this code, you'll need to sign up to the My John Lewis membership for free and make sure you're logged in when using the code.

Switch OLED bundle with Mario Kart Live Home Circuit - Luigi edition

Switch OLED bundle with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Corinna Burton

Save 10% on Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards, Game Pass and digital games

The VG247 eShop is offering 10% off all digital codes when you use code XMAS at the checkout. It means you're basically getting free money when buying a Nintendo or Xbox gift card, helping you to stretch your budget even further this Christmas. There's also 10% off digital games like Elden Ring and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox One and Series X/S, as well as money off Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. The offer is running until 31st December 2022.

The great thing about buying a digital code is that it's one less present to wrap, and you don't have to worry about it not arriving in the post in time, as it will land in your inbox immediately after payment.

Check out the best VG247 Christmas deals

Corinna Burton

Treat a League of Legends fan with this K/DA XL Gaming Mouse Pad

League of Legends and K-pop fans are probably familliar with K/DA, the virtual K-pop girl group consisting of four themed versions of League of Legends characters Ahri, Akali, Evelynn and Kai'Sa. You can gift a K/DA fan this mousepad from Logitech which has gone on sale for the first time for £34. I'm not a K-pop listener or LoL fan but I think it looks really cool and Logitech's mouse pads are always a joy to use.

Buy the Logitech G840 K/DA XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad from Amazon UK

Mark Harrison

Get a full-sized gaming keyboard from HyperX for just £25/$25 at Amazon

A new keyboard is always a great gift idea to help a gamer upgrade their setup. This HyperX Alloy Core full-sized keyboard is half price at Amazon UK and US and will look great on a desk thanks to the 5-zone RGB backlighting with dynamic effects and a light bar running across the top. It also has dedicated media controls and keyboard lock mode, plus quick-access buttons for brightness, lighting modes and game mode.

Buy the HyperX Alloy Core Keyboard from Amazon UK

Buy the HyperX Alloy Core Keyboard from Amazon US

Mark Harrison

This 280Hz Monitor is just £250 at Box

If you're like me and play competitive shooters like CS:GO and Call of Duty, then you need your monitors to be fast. This Acer Nitro XV252Q monitor is a refreshing 24.5-inches in a world full of 27 and greater inches, which is a lot nicer to play on in FPS games. The real attraction is the 280Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, so you can experience super smooth and responsive gameplay to help you gain that advantage.

Buy the Acer Nitro XV252Q from Box for £250

Mark Harrison

Get a Nintendo Switch OLED with a free selected game for £309.99 from My Nintendo Store

Starting today, you can purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED console for £309.99, and get either Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Luigi Edition, or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for free. This is a fantastic deal from My Nintendo Store and will be available up until 31st December 2022, or while stocks last.

Corinna Burton

Get a PS5 Digital with a £10 gift card at ShopTo this morning

Good morning, once again we're kicking off the day with a PS5 bundle! This time at ShopTo you can get the digital version of the console with a £10 PlayStation Store gift card for just £389.85.

Buy this PS5 Digital Edition Bundle from ShopTo

Mark Harrison

Get a Logitech Gaming headset for just $26 at Amazon

The Logitech G432 is one of the best entry-level headsets from the reliable folks over at Logitech. It comes with 50mm Audio Drivers with surround sound, a flip-to-mute mic, and has comfortable ear padding. All you need in a headset in a good looking package, and now there's a discount and a coupon option at Amazon US you can get it for only $25.49! This headset was one of our favourite deals back in June when it was $40, so this is even better!

Get the Logitech G432 wired headset from Amazon US

Also get the G432 from Amazon UK for £60

Mark Harrison

Save a fiver on Pokémon Violet and Scarlet at Currys

The latest Pokémon games for the Switch- Violet and Scarlet- are both available to get a £5 discount at Currys thanks to the code "FNDDGAMING" and free standard shipping on games, so that £5 free delivery option just goes straight to the price of the game! Violet is currently £40 so will go down to £35, while Scarlet is £42 so will drop to £37.

Get Pokémon Violet from Currys

Get Pokémon Scarlet from Currys

Mark Harrison

This ADX Gaming chair is now just £100

If you want to help upgrade someone's bedroom or office space with a new chair that they can game in, this ADX Firebase Core 21 is a really good option for the price. It is made with Faux leather PVC so it's comfortable and stain-resistant, and it has a 360 degrees rotating base with adjustable height and back position. Add in the padded armrest and seat and they can game in comofort for hours.

Normally gaming chairs aren't always the best when it comes to comfort, but the reviews for this one are really positive and its simple high back should mean it is more than suitable for most people. It's reduced by £19 too right now at Currys, so for £100 it's a great choice.

Buy the ADX Firebase Core 21 Gaming Chair from Currys

Mark Harrison

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is the perfect gift for any Nintendo or Retro game lover

The Game & Watch can be a showoff stocking-filler if you know someone who loves classic Nintendo games. The modern remake of the classic 80s pocket-sized console contains The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening so you can explore with Link anywhere you go, and of course the digital clock with special animations. It's currently £10 off at Currys too with free next day delivery with the code "FNDDGAMING" so it's just £30 for this excellent gift option.

Buy the Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition from Currys

Mark Harrison

The HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless gaming headset is down to £75/$65 at Amazon

A wireless gaming headset can be a real upgrade to any gamer's setup, and the Cloud Flight from HyperX is a really good value option. It's really comfortable, sounds good, has a 30 hour battery life and a detachable microphone so it's very versatile. I used this headset for a good few years and had no complaints whatsoever. It's currently 46 per cent off right now in the UK, the lowest price it's been in over a year, and it's 54 per cent off at Amazon US!

Buy the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset from Amazon UK

Buy the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset from Amazon US

Mark Harrison

Get the Logitech G Pro X Superlight at its lowest price

If you're getting someone a new gaming mouse for Christmas and have a big budget then the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is the perfect choice. It's one of the best mice around right now thanks to that awesome Logitech Hero sensor, as well as less than 63 grams of weight and smooth feel. It's currently £37 off at CCL Computers right now, bringing it down to its lowest-ever price of £95.

Get the Logitech G Pro X Superlight from CCL

Mark Harrison

Get a PlayStation 5 console with God of War Ragnarök at Amazon today

Eurogamer PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle

Good morning! We've got good news that PlayStation 5 Disc Edition console bundles with the amazing God of War Ragnarök are in stock at Amazon today for £540. If you or someone you know has been waiting to get their hands on the PS5 then this is the ideal bundle to get them started.

Buy the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle from Amazon

Mark Harrison

Save on PlayStation Store credit with these discounted PS gift cards from ShopTo

It's not neccessarily a new deal, but if you're buying a PlayStation Store gift card for someone this Christmas, you can save some money by purchasing it/them at ShopTo. There's savings of up to 14 per cent on digital PS Store gift cards, like this £90 gift card for just £77.85, which saves you £12.15.

The gift cards range from as little as £3.85 for a £5 card, up to £89.85 for a £100 gift card. Your recipient can use it towards a game or two, or even a PlayStation Plus subscription. You won't receive a physical gift card but you can forward the digital download code to your friend or relative. If you want something physical to present, you could always write the code in a card or maybe even print out a picture of the gift card itself.

Buy a PlayStation Gift Card from ShopTo

Corinna Burton

Get this Mario Kart Switch bundle with Minecraft for only £254 at Currys

Missed out on the Black Friday Mario Kart Switch bundle? No worries because Currys is now offering this cracking deal that's actually even better value for money. The bundle includes a standard Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (digital download code), Minecraft (physical copy) and three months of Nintendo Switch Online- all for just £259. You can save an additional £5 by using the code FNDDGAMING and selecting free delivery, which will knock it down to just £254!

Buy now from Currys

Corinna Burton

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Christmas gift guide! We're bringing you all the best gifts for gamers right here, from cracking console bundles and gaming accessories to video games and more. So join us as we go last minute gift-hunting and please let us know in the comments what gaming gifts you're looking out for this festive season so that we can do our best to help!

You can also find even more gift inspiration over at our gifts for gamers guide, and our coverage about Amazon's Last Minute Deals.

Corinna Burton

Comments
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Corinna Burton avatar

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Corinna Burton is the commerce editor for Jelly Deals and writes about the latest gaming and tech deals at Eurogamer. She's been gaming since the 90's and loves a good bargain!

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch