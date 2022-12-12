If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to buy these fantastic Nintendo Switch OLED bundles before Christmas

Get a Switch OLED console with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or Legend of Zelda Skyward sword for under £300.
Mark Harrison avatar
Mark Harrison
Published on

Christmas is less than two weeks away now, so it's time to start ordering any last-minute gifts you might still need to get.

One product that is always a winner if you're buying something game-related for the family or a friend is a Nintendo Switch console, thanks to its great value price and huge array of family-friendly games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports.

However if you're looking for great Switch OLED deal this December, you will want to check out these Nintendo Switch OLED bundles. They contain the newer console with the bigger and better screen, and come with either Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD edition. You can get either bundle with a White or Neon Switch OLED from the My Nintendo Store for £310, but you can get them from other retailers instead for less.

These are some of the best value Switch OLED bundles we've seen since the console was released, and will be an amazing gamer gift that all the family can enjoy too. These Switch OLED bundle deals will be available until the end of the month, or while stock lasts.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED Bundles

ShopTo

ShopTo is selling the Switch OLED Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit bundle and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword bundle for £303.85, but you also get a £10 ShopTo gift card which you can use on anything on the website.

John Lewis

If you're a My John Lewis member (which is free to join) you can get the Switch OLED white and Legend of Zelda - Skyward Sword bundle or the Switch OLED white and Mario Kart Live (Mario) bundle for £295 when you use the code "MYSANTA15" at checkout.

Very

Very is currently stocking the White Switch OLED consoles with either The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword or the Mario Kart Live Mario bundle with the Mario or Luigi versions to choose from, for £299 each.

Game

Game is also offering all three bundles with either a White or Neon Switch OLED console for £299, but they do have a £5 standard delivery charge.

We're covering more gift ideas as we see them over on our Live blog, and over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account so make sure you head over and check out both to help with your last minute Christmas shopping.

Eurogamer.net Merch