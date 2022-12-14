Here are some of the best gaming accessories to get with Currys 30 per cent discount

Christmas is getting closer, and Currys have now offered a big helping hand by bringing back the "GAMING30" discount code, which can be used to get 30 per cent off any gaming accessory across the site.

So if you've been trying to find a new gaming headset, mouse, keyboard, or other accessory for someone this month then now is a great time, as some really good pieces of tech can be had for their lowest-ever price.

We've highlighted a few of the best things to get for less at Currys using the code "GAMING30" down below. You can't use other promo codes with this, so the "FNDDGAMING" code that takes £5 off to give you free delivery won't work with the 30 per cent discount, but we'll add the delivery price to the overall reductions on the products down below:

LOGITECH G502 X Optical Gaming Mouse- White

If you or someone you know wants to get a new gaming mouse for Christmas, the G502 X from Logitech is a fantastic option. With the brilliant Hero 25K sensor it's incredibly fast and precise, and only weighs 89 grams. You get a dual-mode scroll wheel, 13 programmable buttons, and everything can be stored in between 5 profiles that live in the onboard memory so you can use it on any PC with the same settings.

If you want to get the wireless version instead, you can grab it for £104.30 with delivery instead of £149 when you use the "GAMING30" code at checkout.

Logitech Driving Force G29 Wheel and Pedals

If the person you're buying for loves a racing sim, then you can save £80 and upgrade their setup with the G29 racing wheel and pedals from Logitech, which are great options if you're trying to immerse yourself in F1 2022 or the latest Forza game. The link above is for the PlayStation version of the G29, you can get the Xbox and PC version for the same price here.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset

If you're looking out for a new headset for your PS5 or PC, you can't go wrong with the Arctis 7P+ from SteelSeries. With excellent 7.1 virtual surround sound that is fully compatible with PS5's Tempest 3D audio so you can really get immersed and hear everything in your games. The good times will last too thanks to the 7P+'s 30-hour battery life and comfortable ski goggle style headband so you won't have to take it off constantly.

Here are a few other good accessories to check out with 30 per cent off with the "GAMING30" code:

Hopefully that can help you find some discounted gaming gifts from Currys. Remember that the "GAMING30" code works on any gaming accessory on the site, so have a look at Currys' Gaming Accessories page to see what else you can save on. We're helping you save on gifts with our Live Blog as well as the Jelly Deals Twitter, so make sure you're following both of those as well.