Amazon's Last Minute Deals 2022: here are the best deals we've seen

Amazon's Last Minute Deals 2022: here are the best deals we've seenBig savings on mice, keyboards and other accessories.
With just three weeks left before Christmas, it's become crunch time if you're after a new piece of tech. Retailers often discount products well before Boxing Day as they know we're all jumping to get last minute gifts.
This is often the best time of the year to get new gaming accessories as manufacturers and retailers know their popularity shows no sign of stopping. There are a bunch of great brands offering their wares at reduced rates, from HyperX and Western Digital, to Seagate and HyperX.
This Last Minute Deals sale from Amazon started this week and is expected to run up until December 22nd 2022. It's likely that the retail giant will keep adding deals during these coming weeks, and we'll add the best promotions as we find them.
- Best Amazon Last Minute headset deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute keyboard deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute mice deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute SSD and hard drive deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute MicroSD card deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute TV deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute gaming monitor deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute PS5 deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute Xbox deals
- Best Amazon Last Minute Nintendo Switch deals
Best Amazon Last Minute headset deals
There are some great headsets on sale at Amazon right now, with carying features. The Logitech G432 is a great mid-range headset with large 50mm audio drivers, and supports all gaming platforms. But if you're wanting to push the boat out this winter season, the G533 from Logitech is a wireless headset with 7.1 surround sound support and 15 hours of battery life, and it's nearly half price.
- Logitech G432 wired headset - £59.39
- Logitech G533 wireless headset - £82.54
- Razer Kraken wired headset - £64
- Razer BlackShark V2 X wired headset - £49
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired headset - £109.99
- Corsair HS55 Core wireless headset - £64.99
Best Amazon Last Minute keyboard deals
If your keyboard is beginning to show its age, there's a good selection of wired mechanical options up for grabs in Amazon's Last Minute Deals. This includes 25 per cent off Razer's excellent Ornata V2 wired keyboard. And if you're on a budget but wanting to upgrade to something good, HyperX's Alloy Core is available for just £24.99.
- Razer Ornata V2 wired keyboard - £64.99
- Logitech G213 wired keyboard - £39.99
- Razer Huntsman Mini wired keyboard- £64.99
- Hyper X Alloy Core wired keyboard - £24.99
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless keyboard - £175.40
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wired keyboard - £145.99
Best Amazon Last Minute mice deals
Razer make some excellent mice, and the DeathAdder V2 Pro is a high-end wireless one that's available for £74.99. But if you're going for something cheaper, there are even more options. Another from Razer is the Viper Mini which is down to just £24.99, and cheaper still is Logitech's classic G203 Lightsync wired mouse which is under £20 right now.
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - Wireless - £74.99
- Razer Basilisk V3 - Wired - £57.49
- Razer Viper Mini - Wired - £24.99
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - Wireless - £39.89
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless - £89.49
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Wired - £19.99
Best Amazon Last Minute SSD and hard drive deals
The sales period is often the best time to upgrade your storage. Whether it's a desktop, laptop or even PlayStation 5 console, the WD Black SN850 is a great place to start. With its gen 4 speeds (and therefore suitable for the PS5), the 500GB model is just £69.99, giving you plenty of extra space for a low price.
- WD_BLACK SN850 500GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe Gaming SSD with Heatsink - £69.99
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD - £174.66
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable NVMe SSD - £210
- Western Digital 5 TB My Passport Ultra - £117
- WD 12 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £233.47
Best Amazon Last Minute MicroSD card deals
There are a couple of deals on micro SD cards, which are essential for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck owners. It's also an ideal way to expand your storage if you have a laptop or Android smartphone.
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC memory card - £15.99
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC Memory Card - £27.58
Best Amazon Last Minute TV deals
TVs are nearly always the big ticket item that are saved for busy sales periods. At the moment, the 65-inch Sony Bracia XR, which is a 4K OLED TV that supports 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, is currently discounted by £100.
Best Amazon Last Minute gaming monitor deals
There are a few great gaming monitors on sale right now. If you're after the best performance available at 1080p, there's an Alienware model with an incredibly fast 360Hz refresh rate reduced by 25 per cent.
- Alienware AW2521H 24 inch - £449
- BenQ Mobiuz EX2710R Curved 27 inch- £269.99
- Samsung Odyssey G3 27 inch - £169
- Philips 1080p 27 inch - £179.32
Best Amazon Last Minute PS5 deals
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5 - £24.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PS5 - £15.95
- WWE 2K22 on PS5 - £24.95
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on PS4 - £19.97
- Riders Republic Limited Edition on PS4 - £24.99
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - £19.99
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - £19.99
Best Amazon Last Minute Xbox deals
- Gotham Knights on XSX - £29.95
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox - £24.99
- PGA 2K23 on Xbox - £39.95
- Riders Republic on Xbox - £22.99
- Alan Wake Remastered on Xbox - £12.99
Best Amazon Last Minute Nintendo Switch deals
- Sonic Frontiers - £29.99
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - £36.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £34.99
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - £36.99
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £36.99
These are the best deals we've found right now. However, with competing retailers eager to speed up the pre-Christmas shopping season, we can expect to add some new products to this page, so be sure to add it to your bookmarks. And as always, follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page. That's where we post deals throughout the day, for discounts on games, tech and accessories across all the different platforms.