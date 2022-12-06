Amazon's Last Minute Deals 2022: here are the best deals we've seen

With just three weeks left before Christmas, it's become crunch time if you're after a new piece of tech. Retailers often discount products well before Boxing Day as they know we're all jumping to get last minute gifts.

This is often the best time of the year to get new gaming accessories as manufacturers and retailers know their popularity shows no sign of stopping. There are a bunch of great brands offering their wares at reduced rates, from HyperX and Western Digital, to Seagate and HyperX.

This Last Minute Deals sale from Amazon started this week and is expected to run up until December 22nd 2022. It's likely that the retail giant will keep adding deals during these coming weeks, and we'll add the best promotions as we find them.

Best Amazon Last Minute headset deals

There are some great headsets on sale at Amazon right now, with carying features. The Logitech G432 is a great mid-range headset with large 50mm audio drivers, and supports all gaming platforms. But if you're wanting to push the boat out this winter season, the G533 from Logitech is a wireless headset with 7.1 surround sound support and 15 hours of battery life, and it's nearly half price.

Best Amazon Last Minute keyboard deals

If your keyboard is beginning to show its age, there's a good selection of wired mechanical options up for grabs in Amazon's Last Minute Deals. This includes 25 per cent off Razer's excellent Ornata V2 wired keyboard. And if you're on a budget but wanting to upgrade to something good, HyperX's Alloy Core is available for just £24.99.

Best Amazon Last Minute mice deals

Razer make some excellent mice, and the DeathAdder V2 Pro is a high-end wireless one that's available for £74.99. But if you're going for something cheaper, there are even more options. Another from Razer is the Viper Mini which is down to just £24.99, and cheaper still is Logitech's classic G203 Lightsync wired mouse which is under £20 right now.

Best Amazon Last Minute SSD and hard drive deals

The sales period is often the best time to upgrade your storage. Whether it's a desktop, laptop or even PlayStation 5 console, the WD Black SN850 is a great place to start. With its gen 4 speeds (and therefore suitable for the PS5), the 500GB model is just £69.99, giving you plenty of extra space for a low price.

Best Amazon Last Minute MicroSD card deals

There are a couple of deals on micro SD cards, which are essential for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck owners. It's also an ideal way to expand your storage if you have a laptop or Android smartphone.

Best Amazon Last Minute TV deals

TVs are nearly always the big ticket item that are saved for busy sales periods. At the moment, the 65-inch Sony Bracia XR, which is a 4K OLED TV that supports 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, is currently discounted by £100.

Best Amazon Last Minute gaming monitor deals

There are a few great gaming monitors on sale right now. If you're after the best performance available at 1080p, there's an Alienware model with an incredibly fast 360Hz refresh rate reduced by 25 per cent.

Best Amazon Last Minute PS5 deals

Best Amazon Last Minute Xbox deals

Best Amazon Last Minute Nintendo Switch deals

These are the best deals we've found right now. However, with competing retailers eager to speed up the pre-Christmas shopping season, we can expect to add some new products to this page, so be sure to add it to your bookmarks. And as always, follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page. That's where we post deals throughout the day, for discounts on games, tech and accessories across all the different platforms.