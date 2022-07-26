Get a new Nintendo Switch console for £230 at The Game Collection

The Switch has taken the top spot as Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time, and it's easy to see why. Being able to play Nintendo games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a handheld device and then seamlessly switch to playing on your TV gave the handheld gaming landscape a big shake-up.

And now with the additions of the handheld-only Switch Lite and the higher-end Switch OLED, there's multiple ways for gamers to start gaming on a Switch, but the price point and versatility of the original Switch make it the easiest to recommend to all types of gamers.

What makes it even easier to recommend is the £229.95 price tag that the console has at The Game Collection right now, which is the lowest price the standard Switch has been at outside of Black Friday over the years. If you've been thinking about getting a Switch this is the best deal around right now.

As usual you'll be getting the Switch console itself, two Joy-Con controllers in neon red and neon blue, and the dock for the console to charge and connect to your TV or monitor. This version of the Switch also has an improved battery life, so you can play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for around three hours straight on battery before needing to charge it, for example.

The screen on the standard Nintendo Switch is a 6.2-inch, touch screen display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, which isn't as good as the newer Switch OLED's 7-inch 720p panel but it's still good for playing games when you're away from a TV or monitor. The standard Switch has 32GB of internal memory, some of which is used for the system itself, but you can upgrade that easily thanks to the microSD card slot.

The last time TGC had the Switch at this price the deal only stuck around for a day, so don't wait too long to make the most of it! Once you've bagged yourself the console for less, have a read of our best Switch deals page to find all the best games and accessories for the Switch and where to get them for less.

The Game Collection is also having its Summer Sale right now, check out some of the best deals here. Also, give Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter so you don't miss out on deals like this one and lots of other discounts and sales events.