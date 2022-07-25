Get a Super Mario Bros Game & Watch for £30 in The Game Collection's summer sale

The Game Collection is always a reliable place for gamers to find loads of new games at low prices, with their daily deals making it even easier to grab a bargain every day.

You won't need to check each day for a deal right now though, as The Game Collection's Summer Sale is in full swing and running until the 4th of September so you've got more than a week to grab yourself a bargain.

One of the highlights of the summer sale is the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros which is back in stock and reduced by £5 so you can grab it for just £30.

A cool piece of gaming hardware that's great to play with and have on a display shelf. If you're a Nintendo fan and want some discounted games as well, then you can get Pokémon Shining Pearl and Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch for £29, and Diablo III - Eternal Collection is down to £25 as well.

There's plenty of games on sale for Xbox players like Dying Light 2: Stay Human for £28, and PS5 players can get Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for just £23. Check out some of the best deals in The Game Collection Summer Sale down below.

Lots of savings there, some big and some small, all making these games really cheap! There's a lot more discounts to make the most of in the full Game Collection Summer Sale, have a look at the full range here. If you're in need of more storage for these cheap games, you can grab a discounted 1TB Crucial X8 portable SSD at Amazon right now, or a 128GB SanDisk microSDXC with a 59 percent discount for your Switch.

