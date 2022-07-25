Get a Super Mario Bros Game & Watch for £30 in The Game Collection's summer sale

Get a Super Mario Bros Game & Watch for £30 in The Game Collection's summer salePlus big discounts on lots of games.
The Game Collection is always a reliable place for gamers to find loads of new games at low prices, with their daily deals making it even easier to grab a bargain every day.
You won't need to check each day for a deal right now though, as The Game Collection's Summer Sale is in full swing and running until the 4th of September so you've got more than a week to grab yourself a bargain.
One of the highlights of the summer sale is the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros which is back in stock and reduced by £5 so you can grab it for just £30.
Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros- £30 (was £35)
A cool piece of gaming hardware that's great to play with and have on a display shelf. If you're a Nintendo fan and want some discounted games as well, then you can get Pokémon Shining Pearl and Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch for £29, and Diablo III - Eternal Collection is down to £25 as well.
There's plenty of games on sale for Xbox players like Dying Light 2: Stay Human for £28, and PS5 players can get Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for just £23. Check out some of the best deals in The Game Collection Summer Sale down below.
Forza Horizon 5- £25 (was £30)
Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.
Watch Dogs Legion (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade)- £6 (was £8)
With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London.
Pokemon Shining Pearl- £29 (was £33)
Return to the Sinnoh region, a land of many myths passed down through the ages, and strive to become the Champion of the Pokémon League.
Diablo III - Eternal Collection- £25 (was £27)
Explore the full story of Diablo III across the High Heavens and Burning Hells through 5 thrilling Acts, play with up to 4 friends online, offline via local co-op, or on a single console.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition- £17 (was £20)
Includes a decade's worth of content: the critically acclaimed core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus pre-existing and new content from Creation Club.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection- £23 (was £35)
Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. Includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
Monster Hunter Rise- £29 (was £26)
Set in the scenic land of Kamura Village, inspired by ancient Japan, Monster Hunter Rise invites you to explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter.
Immortals: Fenyx Rising- £9 (was £10)
Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human- £28 (was £32)
Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore multiple levels and locations in a fallen civilisation.
Babylon's Fall- £14 (was £18)
After the Babylonians perished, only their great tower “The Ziggurat” remained. Now a new empire has come to pillage its ruins and uncover its fabled treasures. Join forces with other Sentinels to ascend and claim its power.
Lots of savings there, some big and some small, all making these games really cheap! There's a lot more discounts to make the most of in the full Game Collection Summer Sale, have a look at the full range here. If you're in need of more storage for these cheap games, you can grab a discounted 1TB Crucial X8 portable SSD at Amazon right now, or a 128GB SanDisk microSDXC with a 59 percent discount for your Switch.
