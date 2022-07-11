If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact PlayStation trophy list, from how to earn all the main and hidden trophies to the Platinum trophy

How to earn every PlayStation trophy for Genshin Impact’s base game and its updates.
Alan Wen avatar
Guide by Alan Wen Contributor
Published on

Genshin Impact is set in the vast and ever-expanding open world of Teyvat, and with that, there is currently a total of 51 trophies on the PS5 version and 50 trophies on the PS4 version that’s designed for you to sink a lot of time into the free-to-play action RPG.

The base game has 38 trophies on PS5 and 37 trophies on PS4, but as the game added the Inazuma region, it has received an additional 6 trophies in a Series II trophy update and 7 trophies in a Series III trophy update. A number of trophies are hidden too, which means that, while you know they exist, you might not know how to obtain them.

While Genshin Impact is a massive live-service game that is seemingly impossible to fully complete, and will be more of a grind if you don’t intend to open up your wallet to help with gathering materials or using wishes to unlock its growing roster of playable characters, you’ll be glad to know that micro-transactions aren’t required to achieve any of the trophies.

For those who want to hunt down every available trophy, we’ve listed all the trophies down below, including how to earn the hidden trophies, so you can figure out which ones you're missing.

On this page:

Explainers:

Trophy Lists:

Watch on YouTube
Version 2.8 'Summer Fantasia' Trailer | Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact base game trophy list

Not including the hidden trophies, there are 34 trophies to unlock in Genshin Impact’s base game on PS5 and 33 trophies in the PS4 version. The Platinum trophy is currently only in the PS5 version.

These trophies are earned by completing activities in the game’s launch regions Mondstadt and Liyue - including following the main story as well as doing side quests and exploring the world - with each bringing you closer to the game’s Platinum trophy.

Below you can find every non-secret trophy you can collect in the base game of Genshin Impact:

TrophyHow to unlock itGrade
The Path of DiscoveryUnlock all other trophies from the current versionPlatinum (PS5 only)
Geo: Of Mountains HighObtain the power of GeoBronze
Onward and Upward (I)Ascend a character to Phase 2 for the first timeBronze
Onward and Upward (II)Ascend a character to Phase 4 for the first timeBronze
Onward and Upward (III)Ascend a character to Phase 6 for the first timeSilver
Re-Armed, Re-Forged (I)Ascend a weapon to Phase 2Bronze
Re-Armed, Re-Forged (II)Ascend a weapon to Phase 4Bronze
Re-Armed, Re-Forged (III)Ascend a weapon to Phase 6Silver
Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (I)Open 100 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area)Bronze
Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (II)Open 200 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area)Bronze
Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (III)Open 400 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area)Bronze
Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (I)Open 200 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)Bronze
Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (II)Open 400 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)Bronze
Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (III)Open 800 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)Bronze
Marksmanship: Nothing Special, Just PracticeHit a falcon mid-flight with your bowBronze
Mountain of Treasure (I)Open 40 chests in DragonspineBronze
Mountain of Treasure (II)Open 80 chests in DragonspineBronze
Mountain of Treasure (III)Open 160 chests in DragonspineBronze
Scarlet Sprouts (I)Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 4Bronze
Scarlet Sprouts (II)Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 8Bronze
Scarlet Sprouts (III)Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 12Silver
Mondstadt: Continental ExplorerLight up the entire Mondstadt map (excluding the Dragonspine area)Bronze
Mondstadt: Brush of a Thousand WindsUnlock all Teleport Waypoints in MondstadtSilver
Mondstadt: Let the Wind LeadUpgrade the Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt to their Maximum LevelGold
Dragonspine: Skyfrost NailRaise the strange columnBronze
Mondstadt: Megastar in MondstadtReach Reputation Lv. 8 in MondstadtSilver
Liyue: Continental ExplorerLight up the map in the following zones: Bishui Plain, Quiongji Estuary, Minlin, Lisha, Sea of CloudsBronze
Liyue: Surveyor of StoneUnlock all Teleport Waypoints in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)Silver
Liyue: Unmovable MountainUpgrade the Statues of the Seven in Liyue to their maximum levelGold
Liyue: Legend in LiyueReach Reputation Lv. 8 in LiyueSilver
Down We Go (I)Clear Floor 4 of the Spiral AbyssBronze
Down We Go (II)Clear Floor 8 of the Spiral AbyssSilver
Down We Go (III)Clear Floor 12 of the Spiral AbyssGold
Abyss: Abyssal CrusaderObtain All Abyssal Stars in the Spiral AbyssSilver

The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is almost here! Make sure to spend your wishes on Itto' Banner to get Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu while you still can. Our Yelan, and Xiao build and materials pages can help you if you pulled them previously, and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards.

Hidden trophies in Genshin Impact’s base game

There are just 4 hidden trophies to earn in the base game of Genshin Impact.

A couple of these are earned by completing the parts of the main story, while the others are unlocked by performing a secret action in the world.

Here are the hidden trophies for Genshin Impact’s base game:

TrophyHow to unlock itGrade
Explorer: UnswervingOpen the chest in the middle of the heart-shaped rock formationBronze
Explorer: Beloved of the Anemo ArchonTake a seat in the hands of the God Statue in MondstadtBronze
Journey: The End of the BeginningComplete the Mondstadt Archon QuestsSilver
Journey: A New Star ApproachesComplete ‘“A New Star Approaches’”Gold

Genshin Impact Series II Trophy list

Upon updating to the 2.0 version and introducing Inazuma as a playable region, Genshin Impact introduced new trophies as a 'Series II' update, with six additional trophies for you to collect, none of them being hidden.

You'll earn these six trophies through thorough exploration of Inazuma, notably by finding and opening a lot of chests.

Here's all of Genshin Impact Series II’s trophies:

TrophyHow to unlock itGrade
Continental Explorer: Land of Surging ThunderLight up the Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island areas of the Inazuma mapBronze
Thunderbolting Across the LandUnlock all Teleport Waypoints in the Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island areas of InazumaSilver
Inazuma: Eternal ThunderUpgrade the Statues of the Seven in Inazuma to their maximum levelGold
Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (I)Open 100 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in InazumaBronze
Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (II)Open 200 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in InazumaBronze
Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (III)Open 300 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in InazumaBronze

Genshin Impact Series III Trophy list

A further trophy update was added for the Inazuma region, adding 7 additional trophies, of which two are not hidden.

One of these you’ll find by following the story, while another will take a considerable grind and thorough exploration and completion of activities in Inazuma.

Here are the non-hidden Genshin Impact Series III trophies:

TrophyHow to unlock itGrade
Inazuma: Divine RootsReach the Max Level of Sacred Sakura’s FavorGold
Electro: Unlimited Power!Obtain the power of ElectroBronze

Hidden trophies for Genshin Impact Series III

There are five hidden trophies for Genshin Impact’s Series III trophy update.

These trophies are earned by completing another of optional side quests and activities in the Inazuma region.

Here are the hidden Genshin Impact Series III trophies:

TrophyHow to unlock itGrade
Inazuma: Illustrious in InazumaReach Reputation Lv. 10 in InazumaSilver
Exploration: Tales of Monstrous MadnessCollect the entire “Toki Alley Tales” seriesBronze
Inazuma: Yamada Go’s Wooden MalletSee through the illusions of the Tanuki several timesBronze
Inazuma: Second BloomingObtain Hanayana Kaoru’s giftBronze
Inazuma: JackpotUse the Kamuijima Cannon to reveal a treasure troveBronze

How easy is it to obtain the platinum trophy in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a live-service game that is constantly evolving with new updates. In fact, it didn’t even launch on PlayStation with a Platinum trophy, while currently the PS4 version does not have a Platinum trophy.

The base game’s trophy list eventually expanded with the addition of new story content and features, while the native PS5 version launched in April 2021 with a Platinum trophy, at which time of writing has been earned by 3.5% of players. It is awarded upon completing 'all other trophies in the current version,' though this should just mean obtaining all the trophies from the base game rather than all the trophies from subsequent updates.

Despite being a free-to-play game that entices you with microtransactions, especially with unlocking new playable characters with each regular banner update, the good news is that you won’t require anything that’s dependent on microtransactions in order to unlock any of the trophies.

Nonetheless, many of the trophies do require putting in a lot of grinding in the game, such as maxing out a character or weapon, or by opening chests in each region, or building up your Reputation rank.

Looking for 800 chests in Liyue is especially daunting, which you shouldn’t expect to be able to speed through. While some chests do have a fixed spot, and some are opened as a one-time reward in a dungeon, the vast majority are randomly generated and unlock after defeating a mob of enemies in that location. Nonetheless, if you are logging in on a daily basis and taking your time to explore each region, you’ll gradually open more chests.

Obtaining trophies for clearing different levels of the Spiral Abyss is especially challenging as you will need to assemble a high-level roster of characters and gear, which gets more demanding as you get deeper with each challenge, especially once you’re required to have multiple parties at once.

In this case, you might be compelled to spend money to increase your chances of unlocking a five-star character sooner, though you’ll still be required to put in the grind to level them up.

It will take a considerable time investment to unlock all of the trophies in Genshin Impact, but if you’re already hooked and devoted to Genshin Impact’s breezy charms and playing it regularly, then the grind won’t seem so bad and you’ll gradually get closer to unlocking every trophy.

Good luck in Teyvat!

Comments

