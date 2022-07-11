Genshin Impact PlayStation trophy list, from how to earn all the main and hidden trophies to the Platinum trophy

Genshin Impact is set in the vast and ever-expanding open world of Teyvat, and with that, there is currently a total of 51 trophies on the PS5 version and 50 trophies on the PS4 version that’s designed for you to sink a lot of time into the free-to-play action RPG.

The base game has 38 trophies on PS5 and 37 trophies on PS4, but as the game added the Inazuma region, it has received an additional 6 trophies in a Series II trophy update and 7 trophies in a Series III trophy update. A number of trophies are hidden too, which means that, while you know they exist, you might not know how to obtain them.

While Genshin Impact is a massive live-service game that is seemingly impossible to fully complete, and will be more of a grind if you don’t intend to open up your wallet to help with gathering materials or using wishes to unlock its growing roster of playable characters, you’ll be glad to know that micro-transactions aren’t required to achieve any of the trophies.

For those who want to hunt down every available trophy, we’ve listed all the trophies down below, including how to earn the hidden trophies, so you can figure out which ones you're missing.

Trophy How to unlock it Grade The Path of Discovery Unlock all other trophies from the current version Platinum (PS5 only) Geo: Of Mountains High Obtain the power of Geo Bronze Onward and Upward (I) Ascend a character to Phase 2 for the first time Bronze Onward and Upward (II) Ascend a character to Phase 4 for the first time Bronze Onward and Upward (III) Ascend a character to Phase 6 for the first time Silver Re-Armed, Re-Forged (I) Ascend a weapon to Phase 2 Bronze Re-Armed, Re-Forged (II) Ascend a weapon to Phase 4 Bronze Re-Armed, Re-Forged (III) Ascend a weapon to Phase 6 Silver Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (I) Open 100 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area) Bronze Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (II) Open 200 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area) Bronze Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (III) Open 400 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area) Bronze Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (I) Open 200 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately) Bronze Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (II) Open 400 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately) Bronze Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (III) Open 800 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately) Bronze Marksmanship: Nothing Special, Just Practice Hit a falcon mid-flight with your bow Bronze Mountain of Treasure (I) Open 40 chests in Dragonspine Bronze Mountain of Treasure (II) Open 80 chests in Dragonspine Bronze Mountain of Treasure (III) Open 160 chests in Dragonspine Bronze Scarlet Sprouts (I) Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 4 Bronze Scarlet Sprouts (II) Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 8 Bronze Scarlet Sprouts (III) Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 12 Silver Mondstadt: Continental Explorer Light up the entire Mondstadt map (excluding the Dragonspine area) Bronze Mondstadt: Brush of a Thousand Winds Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in Mondstadt Silver Mondstadt: Let the Wind Lead Upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt to their Maximum Level Gold Dragonspine: Skyfrost Nail Raise the strange column Bronze Mondstadt: Megastar in Mondstadt Reach Reputation Lv. 8 in Mondstadt Silver Liyue: Continental Explorer Light up the map in the following zones: Bishui Plain, Quiongji Estuary, Minlin, Lisha, Sea of Clouds Bronze Liyue: Surveyor of Stone Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately) Silver Liyue: Unmovable Mountain Upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Liyue to their maximum level Gold Liyue: Legend in Liyue Reach Reputation Lv. 8 in Liyue Silver Down We Go (I) Clear Floor 4 of the Spiral Abyss Bronze Down We Go (II) Clear Floor 8 of the Spiral Abyss Silver Down We Go (III) Clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss Gold Abyss: Abyssal Crusader Obtain All Abyssal Stars in the Spiral Abyss Silver

Hidden trophies in Genshin Impact’s base game There are just 4 hidden trophies to earn in the base game of Genshin Impact. A couple of these are earned by completing the parts of the main story, while the others are unlocked by performing a secret action in the world. Here are the hidden trophies for Genshin Impact’s base game: Trophy How to unlock it Grade Explorer: Unswerving Open the chest in the middle of the heart-shaped rock formation Bronze Explorer: Beloved of the Anemo Archon Take a seat in the hands of the God Statue in Mondstadt Bronze Journey: The End of the Beginning Complete the Mondstadt Archon Quests Silver Journey: A New Star Approaches Complete ‘“A New Star Approaches’” Gold

Genshin Impact Series II Trophy list Upon updating to the 2.0 version and introducing Inazuma as a playable region, Genshin Impact introduced new trophies as a 'Series II' update, with six additional trophies for you to collect, none of them being hidden. You'll earn these six trophies through thorough exploration of Inazuma, notably by finding and opening a lot of chests. Here's all of Genshin Impact Series II’s trophies: Trophy How to unlock it Grade Continental Explorer: Land of Surging Thunder Light up the Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island areas of the Inazuma map Bronze Thunderbolting Across the Land Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island areas of Inazuma Silver Inazuma: Eternal Thunder Upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Inazuma to their maximum level Gold Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (I) Open 100 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in Inazuma Bronze Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (II) Open 200 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in Inazuma Bronze Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (III) Open 300 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in Inazuma Bronze

Genshin Impact Series III Trophy list A further trophy update was added for the Inazuma region, adding 7 additional trophies, of which two are not hidden. One of these you’ll find by following the story, while another will take a considerable grind and thorough exploration and completion of activities in Inazuma. Here are the non-hidden Genshin Impact Series III trophies: Trophy How to unlock it Grade Inazuma: Divine Roots Reach the Max Level of Sacred Sakura’s Favor Gold Electro: Unlimited Power! Obtain the power of Electro Bronze

Hidden trophies for Genshin Impact Series III There are five hidden trophies for Genshin Impact’s Series III trophy update. These trophies are earned by completing another of optional side quests and activities in the Inazuma region. Here are the hidden Genshin Impact Series III trophies: Trophy How to unlock it Grade Inazuma: Illustrious in Inazuma Reach Reputation Lv. 10 in Inazuma Silver Exploration: Tales of Monstrous Madness Collect the entire “Toki Alley Tales” series Bronze Inazuma: Yamada Go’s Wooden Mallet See through the illusions of the Tanuki several times Bronze Inazuma: Second Blooming Obtain Hanayana Kaoru’s gift Bronze Inazuma: Jackpot Use the Kamuijima Cannon to reveal a treasure trove Bronze