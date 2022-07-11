Genshin Impact PlayStation trophy list, from how to earn all the main and hidden trophies to the Platinum trophy

Genshin Impact PlayStation trophy list, from how to earn all the main and hidden trophies to the Platinum trophyHow to earn every PlayStation trophy for Genshin Impact’s base game and its updates.
Genshin Impact is set in the vast and ever-expanding open world of Teyvat, and with that, there is currently a total of 51 trophies on the PS5 version and 50 trophies on the PS4 version that’s designed for you to sink a lot of time into the free-to-play action RPG.
The base game has 38 trophies on PS5 and 37 trophies on PS4, but as the game added the Inazuma region, it has received an additional 6 trophies in a Series II trophy update and 7 trophies in a Series III trophy update. A number of trophies are hidden too, which means that, while you know they exist, you might not know how to obtain them.
While Genshin Impact is a massive live-service game that is seemingly impossible to fully complete, and will be more of a grind if you don’t intend to open up your wallet to help with gathering materials or using wishes to unlock its growing roster of playable characters, you’ll be glad to know that micro-transactions aren’t required to achieve any of the trophies.
For those who want to hunt down every available trophy, we’ve listed all the trophies down below, including how to earn the hidden trophies, so you can figure out which ones you're missing.
On this page:
Explainers:
Trophy Lists:
Genshin Impact base game trophy list
Not including the hidden trophies, there are 34 trophies to unlock in Genshin Impact’s base game on PS5 and 33 trophies in the PS4 version. The Platinum trophy is currently only in the PS5 version.
These trophies are earned by completing activities in the game’s launch regions Mondstadt and Liyue - including following the main story as well as doing side quests and exploring the world - with each bringing you closer to the game’s Platinum trophy.
Below you can find every non-secret trophy you can collect in the base game of Genshin Impact:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|The Path of Discovery
|Unlock all other trophies from the current version
|Platinum (PS5 only)
|Geo: Of Mountains High
|Obtain the power of Geo
|Bronze
|Onward and Upward (I)
|Ascend a character to Phase 2 for the first time
|Bronze
|Onward and Upward (II)
|Ascend a character to Phase 4 for the first time
|Bronze
|Onward and Upward (III)
|Ascend a character to Phase 6 for the first time
|Silver
|Re-Armed, Re-Forged (I)
|Ascend a weapon to Phase 2
|Bronze
|Re-Armed, Re-Forged (II)
|Ascend a weapon to Phase 4
|Bronze
|Re-Armed, Re-Forged (III)
|Ascend a weapon to Phase 6
|Silver
|Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (I)
|Open 100 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area)
|Bronze
|Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (II)
|Open 200 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area)
|Bronze
|Wind-Chasing Treasure Hunter (III)
|Open 400 chests in Mondstadt (excluding the Dragonspine area)
|Bronze
|Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (I)
|Open 200 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)
|Bronze
|Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (II)
|Open 400 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)
|Bronze
|Rock-Steady Treasure Hunter (III)
|Open 800 chests in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)
|Bronze
|Marksmanship: Nothing Special, Just Practice
|Hit a falcon mid-flight with your bow
|Bronze
|Mountain of Treasure (I)
|Open 40 chests in Dragonspine
|Bronze
|Mountain of Treasure (II)
|Open 80 chests in Dragonspine
|Bronze
|Mountain of Treasure (III)
|Open 160 chests in Dragonspine
|Bronze
|Scarlet Sprouts (I)
|Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 4
|Bronze
|Scarlet Sprouts (II)
|Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 8
|Bronze
|Scarlet Sprouts (III)
|Raise the Frostbearing Tree to Lv. 12
|Silver
|Mondstadt: Continental Explorer
|Light up the entire Mondstadt map (excluding the Dragonspine area)
|Bronze
|Mondstadt: Brush of a Thousand Winds
|Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in Mondstadt
|Silver
|Mondstadt: Let the Wind Lead
|Upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt to their Maximum Level
|Gold
|Dragonspine: Skyfrost Nail
|Raise the strange column
|Bronze
|Mondstadt: Megastar in Mondstadt
|Reach Reputation Lv. 8 in Mondstadt
|Silver
|Liyue: Continental Explorer
|Light up the map in the following zones: Bishui Plain, Quiongji Estuary, Minlin, Lisha, Sea of Clouds
|Bronze
|Liyue: Surveyor of Stone
|Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in Liyue (The Chasm is counted separately)
|Silver
|Liyue: Unmovable Mountain
|Upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Liyue to their maximum level
|Gold
|Liyue: Legend in Liyue
|Reach Reputation Lv. 8 in Liyue
|Silver
|Down We Go (I)
|Clear Floor 4 of the Spiral Abyss
|Bronze
|Down We Go (II)
|Clear Floor 8 of the Spiral Abyss
|Silver
|Down We Go (III)
|Clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss
|Gold
|Abyss: Abyssal Crusader
|Obtain All Abyssal Stars in the Spiral Abyss
|Silver
Hidden trophies in Genshin Impact’s base game
There are just 4 hidden trophies to earn in the base game of Genshin Impact.
A couple of these are earned by completing the parts of the main story, while the others are unlocked by performing a secret action in the world.
Here are the hidden trophies for Genshin Impact’s base game:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Explorer: Unswerving
|Open the chest in the middle of the heart-shaped rock formation
|Bronze
|Explorer: Beloved of the Anemo Archon
|Take a seat in the hands of the God Statue in Mondstadt
|Bronze
|Journey: The End of the Beginning
|Complete the Mondstadt Archon Quests
|Silver
|Journey: A New Star Approaches
|Complete ‘“A New Star Approaches’”
|Gold
Genshin Impact Series II Trophy list
Upon updating to the 2.0 version and introducing Inazuma as a playable region, Genshin Impact introduced new trophies as a 'Series II' update, with six additional trophies for you to collect, none of them being hidden.
You'll earn these six trophies through thorough exploration of Inazuma, notably by finding and opening a lot of chests.
Here's all of Genshin Impact Series II’s trophies:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Continental Explorer: Land of Surging Thunder
|Light up the Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island areas of the Inazuma map
|Bronze
|Thunderbolting Across the Land
|Unlock all Teleport Waypoints in the Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island areas of Inazuma
|Silver
|Inazuma: Eternal Thunder
|Upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Inazuma to their maximum level
|Gold
|Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (I)
|Open 100 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in Inazuma
|Bronze
|Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (II)
|Open 200 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in Inazuma
|Bronze
|Lightning-Riding Treasure Hunter (III)
|Open 300 chests on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island in Inazuma
|Bronze
Genshin Impact Series III Trophy list
A further trophy update was added for the Inazuma region, adding 7 additional trophies, of which two are not hidden.
One of these you’ll find by following the story, while another will take a considerable grind and thorough exploration and completion of activities in Inazuma.
Here are the non-hidden Genshin Impact Series III trophies:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Inazuma: Divine Roots
|Reach the Max Level of Sacred Sakura’s Favor
|Gold
|Electro: Unlimited Power!
|Obtain the power of Electro
|Bronze
Hidden trophies for Genshin Impact Series III
There are five hidden trophies for Genshin Impact’s Series III trophy update.
These trophies are earned by completing another of optional side quests and activities in the Inazuma region.
Here are the hidden Genshin Impact Series III trophies:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Inazuma: Illustrious in Inazuma
|Reach Reputation Lv. 10 in Inazuma
|Silver
|Exploration: Tales of Monstrous Madness
|Collect the entire “Toki Alley Tales” series
|Bronze
|Inazuma: Yamada Go’s Wooden Mallet
|See through the illusions of the Tanuki several times
|Bronze
|Inazuma: Second Blooming
|Obtain Hanayana Kaoru’s gift
|Bronze
|Inazuma: Jackpot
|Use the Kamuijima Cannon to reveal a treasure trove
|Bronze
How easy is it to obtain the platinum trophy in Genshin Impact?
Genshin Impact is a live-service game that is constantly evolving with new updates. In fact, it didn’t even launch on PlayStation with a Platinum trophy, while currently the PS4 version does not have a Platinum trophy.
The base game’s trophy list eventually expanded with the addition of new story content and features, while the native PS5 version launched in April 2021 with a Platinum trophy, at which time of writing has been earned by 3.5% of players. It is awarded upon completing 'all other trophies in the current version,' though this should just mean obtaining all the trophies from the base game rather than all the trophies from subsequent updates.
Despite being a free-to-play game that entices you with microtransactions, especially with unlocking new playable characters with each regular banner update, the good news is that you won’t require anything that’s dependent on microtransactions in order to unlock any of the trophies.
Nonetheless, many of the trophies do require putting in a lot of grinding in the game, such as maxing out a character or weapon, or by opening chests in each region, or building up your Reputation rank.
Looking for 800 chests in Liyue is especially daunting, which you shouldn’t expect to be able to speed through. While some chests do have a fixed spot, and some are opened as a one-time reward in a dungeon, the vast majority are randomly generated and unlock after defeating a mob of enemies in that location. Nonetheless, if you are logging in on a daily basis and taking your time to explore each region, you’ll gradually open more chests.
Obtaining trophies for clearing different levels of the Spiral Abyss is especially challenging as you will need to assemble a high-level roster of characters and gear, which gets more demanding as you get deeper with each challenge, especially once you’re required to have multiple parties at once.
In this case, you might be compelled to spend money to increase your chances of unlocking a five-star character sooner, though you’ll still be required to put in the grind to level them up.
It will take a considerable time investment to unlock all of the trophies in Genshin Impact, but if you’re already hooked and devoted to Genshin Impact’s breezy charms and playing it regularly, then the grind won’t seem so bad and you’ll gradually get closer to unlocking every trophy.
Good luck in Teyvat!