Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream date and time, 4.1 Banner leaks

Get ready for new Banners and events.

Promotion image of Wriothesley on a white background.
Image credit: HoYoverse
Jessica Orr
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events, and possibly a deeper dive into a new area of Fontaine.

Version 4.1 is expected to debut two new 5-Star characters in new Banners, as well as provide information on the usual new and returning events, alongside some Banner reruns.

We'll cover the exact 4.1 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all of the information we know about 4.1 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream date and time in UK, BST, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream is on Friday, 15th September at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (EDT) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream date and time is:

  • East Coast US: Friday, 15th September at 7.30am (EDT)
  • West Coast US: Friday, 15th September at 4.30am (PDT)
  • Australia: Friday, 15th September at 9.30pm (AEST)
  • Japan: Friday, 15th September at 8.30pm (JST)
  • UK: Friday, 15th September at 12.30pm (GMT)
  • Europe: Friday, 15th September at 1.30pm (CEST)

The 4.1 livestream is then set to go live on the official Genshin Youtube channel an hour hour later at 1.30pm (BST) / 8.30am (EDT).

official image of the 4.1 livestream announcement featuring a statue of seven in fontaine with hills and floating blocks in the background
Image credit: HoYoverse

As well as providing upcoming Banner and event details, the 4.1 livestream will dish out limited codes that expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermittent drops throughout the stream.

Version 4.0 is here! Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems if you want Lyney - and check him out on our tier list. For improving Lyney, you'll need lots of Rainbow Rose, and Lynette requires Lumidouce Bell. You'll also need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.1 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.1 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

It's very likely based on drip marketing on Genshin's official social media and a reliable leak from Mero that Neuvillette and Wriothesley are the new version 4.1 characters in Genshin Impact. Neuvillette should come first in Phase 1, based on the order of drip marketing.

Neuvillette is a Hydro catalyst user and Wriothesley is a Cryo catalyst user.

Promotion image of Neuvillette on a white background.
Promotion image of Wriothesley on a white background.
Left to right: Neuvillette and Wriothesley. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Mero is a very reliable leaker, but it's important to remember this isn't official information yet.

As for reruns, a recent leak from 'Uncle YC' via the X (formerly Twitter) account SaveYourPrimos has Hu Tao running alongside Neuvillette in 4.1 Phase 1, and Venti with Wriothesley in 4.1 Phase 2.

In summary, if the leaks turn out to be accurate, the 4.1 Banners in Genshin Impact are:

  • Neuvillette debut - Phase 1 (5-Star Hydro catalyst user)
  • Hu Tao rerun - Phase 1 (Pyro polearm user)
  • Wriothesley debut - Phase 2 (5-Star Cryo catalyst user)
  • Venti rerun - Phase 2 (5-Star Anemo archer)

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.1 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.

