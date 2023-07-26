Futurama is now in Fortnite

Futurama's back, if you hadn't heard, and celebrating its latest return by also dropping into Fortnite.

Alongside a new batch of episodes for streaming service Disney+, Futurama's core trio are also becoming characters in Fortnite that you can pay up for.

Fry comes with Hypnotoad as a backbling, while Leela is paired with Nibbler. Other cosmetics available to buy include the Planet Express Ship as a glider and the "Zoidberg Scuttle" emote.

Futurama arrives in Fortnite.

In-game, the collaboration will extend to a new gun, Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun, which looks like a rework of the fun raygun from Fortnite's excellent UFO season a while back. Bender is roaming Fortnite's Island as a character who you can get this from.

Each of the three Futurama skins will cost 1500 V-Bucks, or there's a bundle for the trio priced 2800 V-Bucks.

What next - Family Guy?