Friday the 13th: The Game being delisted from stores in December

Gun Interactive has announced an end for Friday the 13th: The Game, confirming the asymmetrical multiplayer horror will be pulled from stores on 31st December this year, the same day its Friday the 13th licence officially expires.

Friday the 13th: The Game has been around since 2017, and, despite a rocky start, proved to be a solidly entertaining - and commercially successful - horror experience. Unfortunately, its development was forced to end prematurely in 2018 amid a lawsuit relating to the ownership of the Friday the 13th licence, and 2020 bought the news Gun would be decommissioning the game's dedicated servers, reverting to the peer-to-peer networking favoured at launch.

Since then, with no new content in development, Friday the 13th: The Game has largely remained out of the spotlight, but, now, Gun has confirmed - in a statement shared on Twitter - the game'll no longer be available to purchase, either digitally or physically, once its licence expires on 31st December 2023. There's some small solace for owners, however, in that the developer says the game will remain playable through "at least" 31st December 2024.

Until its removal from stores in December, Gun will be reducing the price of Friday the 13th: The Game from $14.99 USD to $4.99, and lowering all its DLC down to $0.99. These changes don't appear to be in effect in the UK at the time of writing, however.

"We would like to thank our community for the dedication they've shown to Friday the 13th: The Game and Gun Interactive as a whole," the developer wrote, "and we are happy the game will live on awhile longer and continue to be enjoyed by anyone owning the game already."

Friday the 13th: The Game may be in its final throes, but Gun isn't giving up on the asymmetrical horror genre just yet; the developer's similarly styled The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game will be launching for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 18th August.