The Texas Chain Saw Massacre out in August, Xbox Game Pass on day one

Matt Wales
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - Friday the 13th: The Game publisher Gun Interactive's latest stab at the asymmetrical multiplayer horror genre - arrives on 18th August and will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass on release.

Announced at the tail-end of 2021, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is being developed by Sumo Nottingham, sounds pretty par for the course amid the current crop of asymmetrical horror games like Dead by Daylight and Evil Dead: The Game.

It pits a brand-new cast of youthful "victims" against a single, powerful foe - in this case, a killer family member either plucked from or inspired by Tobe Hooper's 1974 horror classic.

An early look at The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

On the killer front, Gun Interactive has already confirmed Johnny and Sissy for the line-up (those are the two newbies), alongside the more familiar likes of The Hitchhiker, The Cook, and, of course, Leatherface, each with their own attributes, abilities, and characteristics.

Series fans will also recognised a number of key locations from the original movie, with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's currently announced maps including the Family House with its wide-open exterior, the maze-like Slaughterhouse, and claustrophobic Gas Station.

Whether Gun's Texas Chain Saw Massacre can do enough to set itself apart from other asymmetrical horror remains to be seen, but all will be revealed when it launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 18th August.

