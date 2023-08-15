Here are the next Xbox Game Pass additions for August

Xbox has announced the remaining set of games to be added to the Game Pass library over the next couple of weeks.

Everspace 2 is already available on cloud and Xbox Series X/S, and was announced at the start of the month along with A Short Hike and Limbo.

This month continues the theme of great indies, with some popular titles both joining and leaving the service.

Here's what's joining Game Pass after Everspace 2:

17th August: Firewatch (cloud, console, PC) - this narrative adventure was praised by Donlan in his Firewatch review, in which he described the game as a "triumph of craft"

18th August: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (cloud, console, PC) - the asymmetrical multiplayer game based loosely on the 1974 horror film joins Game Pass as a day one release

29th August: Sea of Stars (cloud, console, PC) - Sea of Stars is another day one release on Game Pass, and Ed was enamoured with its demo earlier this year

5th September: Gris (cloud, console, PC) - this minimalist platformer was highly recommended by Vikki in her Gris review for its sweeping exploration of grief and hope

Like always, Game Pass giveth and Game Pass taketh. The following games will be leaving Game Pass on 31st August:

Black Desert

Commandos 3

Immortality

Nuclear Throne

Surgeon Simulator 2

Tinykin

Immortality, from Her Story developer Sam Barlow, is one of last year's must-plays, while Tinykin is perfect for anyone looking for another game like Pikmin.

If you want to keep playing any of the games leaving Game Pass after 31st August, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

Game Pass subscribers can also get a 10 percent discount on the Premium Edition upgrade for Starfield, which'll nab you five days of play before owners of the standard edition can play, and before the game goes live on Game Pass.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.