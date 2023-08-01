If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's the first wave of Xbox Game Pass games for August

Celeste! Limbo! Everspace 2!

Xbox has announced the games which'll be joining the Game Pass library in the first half of August.

Platformer Celeste is already available on cloud, console, and PC, and its return to the service was announced a couple of weeks ago alongside Venba, Toem, and Maquette.

Next to join will be A Short Hike, with Broforce Forever, Limbo, Airborne Kingdom, and Everspace 2 to follow in a steady drip of drops.

Here's when each of August's additions will be available on Game Pass, plus some helpful information from Xbox on each to help you decide which you'd like to try out.

  • Today - Celeste (cloud, console, and PC)
  • 3rd August - A Short Hike (cloud, console, PC)
  • 8th August - Broforce Forever (cloud, console, and PC)
  • 9th August - Limbo (cloud, console, and PC)
  • 10th August - Airborne Kingdom (cloud, console, and PC)
  • 15th August - Everspace 2 (cloud and Xbox Series X|S)
Image credit: Xbox

As with each month, Game Pass will lose some games in its own law of equivalent exchange. The following games will leave Game Pass on 15th August:

  • Death Stranding (PC)
  • Edge of Eternity (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Midnight Fight Express (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.

