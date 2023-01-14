If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre horror game shares its mo-cap process

"Check out how Gun uses motion capture to replicate and build upon the performances from the 1974 film."

Vikki Blake
Vikki Blake
Published on
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Gun Interactive has revealed more details about its take on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a new asymmetrical horror game set to release later this year.

A new behind-the-scenes video focuses on the motion-capture process, and we're also given a peek at the new single Tragic from Remains, a companion album to the game's official soundtrack.

The Mocap Sessions - The Texas Chain Saw Massacre BTS.

"Shot on location at The House of Moves in Los Angeles, the video diary gives horror fans a fascinating window into the method of mo-cap, illustrating some of the key choreography and physical performance that goes into animating character movements," Gun explains.

"Featuring insight and commentary from the Gun Team and their roster of talent - including industry veteran and horror icon Kane Hodder - this video is the first instalment in a series of behind-the-scenes features focused on the craft and experience of making the Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The companion album Remains is written and performed by Wes Keltner and Jim Bonney and was "very much inspired by the themes evoked by Kim Henkel's original screenplay for the 1974 film".

We found out at 2021 The Game Awards that Gun Interactive, developer of Friday the 13th: The Game, is making a game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre alongside UK-based studio, Sumo Nottingham.

This take on the 1974 film will be an "asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience" for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

