Fortnite Rise of Midas event challenges and rewards explained

The Rise of Midas event in Fortnite is now in full swing, so get ready to grab your weapons and battle your way through enemy squads to help Midas get away from Hades once and for all!

Midas has finally escaped the Underworld in Fortnite and his loyal companions will do anything to make sure he's on board The Marigold Yacht to make sure he's as far from Hades' reach as possible.

Without further ado, we're here to tell you everything you need to know about The Rise of Midas event in Fortnite, including a Rise of Midas cup explainer and the Rise of Midas event end date too.

Fortnite Rise of Midas quests

The Rise of Midas quests in Fortnite will release in five different intervals across the entire Rise of Midas event.

Below, you can find the release schedule for each set of Rise of Midas quests. All quests release at 1pm GMT/9am ET on the dates below:

Available now - Midas Rises

Wednesday, 20th March - Et Tu, Brutus?

Monday, 25th March - Jules vs. the Golden Touch

Wednesday, 27th March - Myths of Midas

Thursday, 28th March - The Great Marigold Yacht Heist

Fornite Rise of Midas quest rewards

As you work through the story shown in the Rise of Midas quests in Fortnite, you can get your hands on some cosmetic rewards by reaching milestones through completing a specific amount of event-based quests.

Here are all of the Rise of Midas quest rewards in Fortnite and how to get them:

Cerberus Medallion Spray - Complete six quests

- Complete six quests Rose of Avarice Back Bling - Complete 12 quests

- Complete 12 quests Queen in Gold Glider - Complete 18 quests

Fortnite Floor is Lava limited-time experience explained

The popular Floor is Lava limited-time mode is back in Fortnite for a short period of time, with a golden Midas-inspired twist. In this mode you need to battle your way throught the map and other players to get to the high ground to avoid being sucked under by the glittering lava flowing across the map. As with any Fortnite match, you need to survive to win.

These are all of the Midas Presents: Floor is Lava quests in Fortnite that you can access now. More will release throughout the Rise of Midas event:

Build structures directly over lava - 25

Use a Harpoon Gun to pull a player into lava - 1

Eliminate players before touching lava - 10

Use Crash Pad Jrs. or Balloons - 10

Survive Storm Circles - 10

The next set of Floor is Lava quests are due to release on Thursday, 21st March.

You can get the following rewards for completing Floor is Lava quests across the event:

Zeus Medallion spray

The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe

Lightning King spray

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava runs from now until the end of the Rise of Midas event in Fortnite. This limited-time mode features items from Chapter 5 Season 2 of the battle royale and the lava itself is gold, but don't touch it!

Fortnite Rise of Midas Cup challenges and rewards

On Sunday 24th March 2024, you can take part in the solo Rise of Midas Cup in Fortnite. Players that win the most points in each competing region will be rewarded with these items before they become available in the Fortnite Store:

Golden King’s Cape Back Bling

Ascendant Midas Outfit

Also, any players who score eight points or higher will get the Rise of Midas Loading Screen when the v29.10 update releases.

If you decide to compete, you can play up to 10 matches in your region's three hour window. Once you decide on your region, you will be locked to that selection for this event and any other competitive events throughout the season.

These are the entry requirements of the Rise of Midas Cup:

Fortnite account must have 2-Factor Authentication enabled.

Fortnite account must be verified on your Epic Games account.

Anyone with a Cabined account cannot take part.

If you're not sure if this is you, you can check out the official Cabined Acounts FAQ page to find out.

This is the score breakdown for the Rise of Midas Cup in Fortnite, copied verbatim from the official Fortnite page:

Match Placement

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

However, each time you're eliminated it will cost you two points.

Fortnite Rise of Midas shop items

From Tuesday, 26th March you will be able to get your hands on the following gold-themed items in the Fortnite item shop as part of the Rise of Midas event:

Ascendant Midas outfit

Golden King's Cape Back Bling

The first three items listed above will have the Shade Style too.

Fortnite Rise of Midas event end date

The Fortnite Rise of Midas event is due to end on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024.

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy the Rise of Midas event in Fortnite, just remember that all that glitters is not gold...