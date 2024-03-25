Damaging players while under the River Styx effect in Fortnite is part of the Rise of Midas event story quests. For this particular one, you need to locate River Styx and make sure your character is feeling its eerie but useful effects.

As with most things in Fortnite this quest is simple enough when you know where to go and what not to do. We strongly recommend that you avoid using the speedy dash ability once you've gained the River Styx effect if you can, otherwise you'll need to afflict your character all over again to do this task.

Without further ado, we're here to show you the River Styx location in Fortnite and how to get the River Styx effect.

On this page:

River Styx location in Fortnite

The River Styx is the green body of water around The Underworld area in Fortnite. If you look at the Fortnite map below, you should easily be able to see the different shade of water surrounding The Underworld section in the north east corner:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Any of this green water around this area is the River Styx.

How to get River Styx effect in Fortnite

To get the River Styx effect in Fortnite you need to make your character swim through the green water. When you surface, you should have three eerie skulls floating around you - this indicates that you're being affected by the River.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

All you need to do now while the Skulls are around you is to damage another player to complete this part of the quest.

