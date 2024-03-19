Finding the Chains of Hades in Fortnite will award you with an Olympian Power for your current match. There are multiple ways you can come across this high-tier item while exploring the map, but you can take on the God of the Underworld himself if you want to definitely get your hands on it.

The Underworld is part of the current Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map and the Chains of Hades items were added to the battle royale alongside the Rise of Midas event update.

Without further ado, brave hero, we're here to show you how to get Chains of Hades and how to beat Hades in Fortnite.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Chains of Hades in Fortnite

You can get Chains of Hades in Fortnite by finding them as ground loot, where they're just floating about and waiting to be found, inside Olympian or Underworld Chests, or by defeating Hades himself. The latter is the hardest method of getting this item, but you are guaranteed that he'll drop it after defeat.

Open all Olympian Chests, you will find something good. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

It's worth noting that so far, we've only found Chains of Hades as ground loot in Olympian-themed parts of the map like The Underworld and Mount Olympus but they may spawn elsewhere.

How to find Hades in Fortnite

To find Hades in Fortnite you need to head to The Underworld in the north west corner of the island. Go to the exact location of the column icon on the Fortnite map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Track down the column in the middle of The Underworld area and interact with the Gold Statue on top of it to 'Challenge Olympian Boss'. This will summon Hades and you'll need to beat him to get the Chains of Hades off him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to beat Hades in Fortnite

To beat Hades in Fortnite you will need to beat his minions and then wear his substantial health bar down to zero once he joins the fight. We found that SMG's and Assault Rifles work best here, Hades' minions all have rapid fire weapons and Hade's weapon is powerful, so using quick-firing weapons work best.

If you have the Wings of Icarus then use them repeatedly. We found that they really hurt Hades and removes large chunks of his health each time you dive bomb him.

When you first summon Hades, he will raise his minions to fight you first as he watches from his throne. You'll need to take them out before they kill you.

You should be able to see a bar at the top of your screen. This tells you how close you are to facing Hades. You need to keep defeating his minions until the bar is completely full. Once it is, Hades will finally get off his throne and join the fight.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Hades has a three-section shield bar and a three-section health bar.

You'll need to break down his shield bar before you can inflict proper damage on him. His main health bar will also appear at the top of your screen.

If you can help it, don't get too close to Hades! He's got an ability where he'll whip out, grab you and start to drain your health. If you can, attack the God of the Underworld from a distance. If he does manage to grab you, get away from him as quick as you can and eventually you'll snap the connection.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Also, Hades won't fight fair (which is no surprise) and he'll call more minions to aid him. Dispose of them as much as you can, but don't take your eye off Hades - he's the target and goal here.

All you need to do is rinse and repeat until you've worn down all of Hades' health bars to zero. Once you do, he'll be defeated and drop a handful of high tier loot, including Chains of Hades.

That's it for now! Good luck facing Hades and we hope you enjoy this season of Fortnite.