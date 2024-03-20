Finding Midas Vending Machine and Service Station locations in Fortnite is a key part of being able to complete one of the Rise of Midas event quests. This quest tasks you with purchasing from a Midas Vending Machine or Service Station a total of three times.

As with most Fortnite tasks, the hardest part of this task is tracking down the Vending Machines or Service Stations themselves. Not only is this made tough by a large map this season, but also by the fact that they don't always seem to spawn in the same place.

Without further ado, we're here to show you the Midas Serving Station locations in Fortnite that we've found to be the most useful, and how to purchase from a Midas Vending Machine or Service Station to complete this quest.

Midas Serving Station locations in Fortnite

On the Fortnite map below, you can find five Midas Serving Station locations in Fortnite:

These are the named locations where we've found Midas Serving Stations so far:

The Great Marigold Yacht

Fencing Fields

Restored Reels

Snooty Steppes

Reckless Railways

Remember, they are not guaranteed to always spawn in the same place.

As you only need to find and purchase from three stations (or three times from the same one if it's safe to do so), it's worth sticking to checking the locations listed above in each match. You should find something!

How to purchase from Midas Vending Machines or Service Stations in Fortnite

To purchase from a Midas Vending Machine or Service Station in Fortnite you need to have plenty of gold on hand (of course you would, it's Midas after all). You'll know it's a Midas variant by looking at the name that appears above the machine/station when you approach it.

When you find one, interact with the machine or station there to bring up a small menu at the bottom of your screen.

Here you can scroll through the options of items or services you want to purchase, such as one that allows you to open a Rift and re-enter the map from the sky.

Remember, you only need to purchase from a Midas Vending Machine or Service Station three times to pass this Et Tu, Brutus? Midas event quest.

