Finding Midas in Fortnite can be a little tricky at first, especially as he's not technically on the main island. After escaping the grasp of Hades in The Underworld, Midas has fled to one place he knows he's reasonably safe.

As with other Fortnite NPC's that you can visit across the map, visiting Midas can grant you with useful and high-level items if you've collected enough Gold Bars.

Without further ado, we're here to show you where to find Midas in Fortnite.

Where to find Midas in Fortnite

You can find Midas on the top deck of the Great Marigold Yacht in Fortnite. The Yacht itself can be found on the west side of the island, between The Underworld and Pleasant Piazza. We've marked its location on the Fortnite map below for you.

If you're struggling to find it, go directly west from Grim Gate and you should see the boat from the shore.

What you can get from visiting Midas in Fortnite

Once you find Midas, you can speak to him as you would with any other NPC across the island. You can spend Gold Bars on two different items/services from him:

Drum Gun (Epic) - 300 Gold Bars

- 300 Gold Bars Patch Up - 100 Gold Bars

