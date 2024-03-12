Fortnite Scrying Pool locations
How to talk to the Oracle.
Knowing the Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will help you complete the Story quests which are running throughout this Greek mythology-themed season.
Thankfully there are a number of Scrying Pools located across the Fortnite map, so, as the storm descends, you're not forced to revisit the same location. Still, if you're planning on completing the Fortnite Story Quests, it's a really good idea to know where to find a Scrying Pool.
We've got the Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite listed below to help you out, along with a map!
There are four Scrying Pools scattered across the Fortnite map. You'll use these Scrying Pools during the Story Quests to communicate with the Oracle and the Greek Gods who have invaded the island.
Here's an overview of where the Scrying Pools can be found:
You can find Scrying Pools at:
- Mount Olympus
- On the coast east of The Underworld
- On a hill north-west of Reckless Railways
- Near the lake south-west of Pleasant Piazza
Each Scrying Pool follows the same design - a set of stone pillars surrounding a bowl containing a bright blue liquid. To communicate with the Oracle or a God, you simply need to interact with the Scrying Pool in a similar manner to how you'd talk to a regular NPC on the Fortnite map.
Be wary though! Since Scrying Pools are part of the Story Quests, this means they'll be common visiting spots for other players so you may find yourself encountering a foe. This also means that a player may decide to hide out near a Scrying Pool and kill anyone who dares approach it...
