Fortnite Scrying Pool locations

Knowing the Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will help you complete the Story quests which are running throughout this Greek mythology-themed season.

Thankfully there are a number of Scrying Pools located across the Fortnite map, so, as the storm descends, you're not forced to revisit the same location. Still, if you're planning on completing the Fortnite Story Quests, it's a really good idea to know where to find a Scrying Pool.

We've got the Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite listed below to help you out, along with a map!

