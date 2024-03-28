Finding a Golden Chicken in Fortnite will help you get one step closer to completing all of the Midas event quests on offer this season.

You will need to look around the entire map to increase your chance of finding this regally resplendent bird in Fortnite. However, though its a random spawn, we have found a few areas where you're more likely to come across it - and you may even find some Gold Eggs too!

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find Golden Chickens in Fortnite, where to find Golden Eggs and what they do.

How to find Golden Chickens in Fortnite

Unfortunately, the news is that you need to have a keen eye and be lucky to find a Golden Chicken. There are times where we've ran around a match and not encountered one, but there are others where we've found it instantly.

However, there are a few tricks to use when trying to find a Golden Chicken in Fortnite and the biggest one is to hang around points of interest and look where you'd typically expect to find the non-gilded version of this bird.

With that in mind, these are the best places to check for a Golden Chicken in Fortnite:

Fencing Fields

Snooty Steppes

Pleasant Piazza

Reckless Railways

We've mostly found a Golden Chicken in the grassy areas around Fencing Fields and the north east edge of Snooty Steppes on this season's Fortnite map. However, you must remember that you're not guarunteed to find them here - it seems that they spawn randomly across the map.

To complete a Midas event quest, you need to 'capture' (grab) a Golden Chicken. To do this, run close to it and use the prompted command to grab it. What you do with it after you grab it is up to you.

Where to find Gold Eggs in Fortnite

Now, they're nothing to do with a quest, but collecting Gold Eggs can give you a significant Gold Bar boost.

You can find Gold Eggs in Fortnite anywhere on your map, but we have found that they tend to spawn close to a Gold Chicken - so if you find the Eggs, it's worth looking around for the Bird. (Who came first? The Egg or the Chicken - who knows.)

Pick up the Eggs when you find them and they will convert into a bundle of Gold Bars. Granted, they usually only drop around 10 or more Bars, but every little bit helps.

If you're looking to complete the rest of the Midas event quests, check out our pages showing you how to get Midas' Drum Gun, how to get Chains of Hades, where to get Banana of the Gods and the location of Midas' Jail Cell.