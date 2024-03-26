Finding the Banana of the Gods in Fortnite is worth doing, especially if you're in the right area and you want to boost your chances of beating one of the Olympian Gods hanging around the Fortnite map or to simply boost your chances of getting a Victory Royale.

This fruit of the gods in Fortnite will give you plus HP increasingly for twenty seconds alongside a significant jump and speed boost while the effects of the Banana are active.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find the Banana of the Gods in Fortnite.

How to find Banana of the Gods in Fortnite

You can find Banana of the Gods in Fortnite in Mount Olympus or Brawler's Battleground. So far, we've found it in normal loot chests, inside some Olympian chests and as ground loot inside the larger buildings in these areas on the map.

Also, as it's a fruit, it's worth looking inside any Produce Boxes you find in case one spawns in there.

So far, we've frequently found the Banana of the Gods on Mount Olympus. The first time we found it, it was inside a normal loot chest that was hidden in the ceiling of the library in this area, and the second time we found it as ground loot in the central portion of the area.

