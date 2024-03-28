Fortnite Fuel Pump locations

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

Finding a Fuel Pump location in Fortnite and blowing it up is one of the Midas event quests you can complete this season. There are only three locations on the Fortnite map and you will need to beat other players to destroy at least one of them, or you'll need to wait for another match.

As with the other Fortnite quests this season, this one sounds a tad easier than it is, but once you figure out where you should look this could only take you a few minutes to do. Also, if you're brave enough to drop in on a Fuel Pump, you should be able to find at least one weapon there to use.

Without further ado, get your weapons at the ready as we're going to show you the Fuel Pump locations in Fortnite and how to blow one up.

Fuel Pump locations in Fortnite

Here are all of the Fuel Pump locations in Fortnite, we've marked them out on the map below:

fortnite fuel pumps map locations
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We've also provided zoomed in versions of each location below:

Reckless Railways

This Fuel Pump is south west of Reckless Railways.

fortnite reckless railways fuel pump map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Lavish Lair

Another Fuel Pump can be found south west of Lavish Lair.

fortnite lavish lair fuel pump map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Snooty Steppes

This Fuel Pump can be found north east of Snooty Steppes and south west of Fencing Fields on the curve of the river.

fortnite snooty steppes fuel pump map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to blow up a Fuel Pump in Fortnite

To complete one of The Great Marigold Yacht Heist quests you need to blow up one Fuel Pump. To blow up a Fortnite Fuel Pump you need to head to one of the locations listed above and have a weapon.

Now, if you're feeling brave you can try to do this with a melee weapon but there's a good chance you'll be blown to pieces - so we advise using a ranged weapon.

fortnite character aiming at fuel pump
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

When you're at a Fuel Station, aim at the Fuel Pump section near the vehicle entrance at the front of the Station. Repeatedly shoot this to get it to blow up - once you've destroyed one, it will set off a domino effect and destroy the rest of the items in the immediate area.

You will now have completed this quest! We highly recommend getting away from the area as soon as possible once you do this, the explosion will get other players' attention.

If you're looking to complete the rest of the Midas event quests, check out our pages showing you how to get Midas' Drum Gun, how to get Chains of Hades, where to get Banana of the Gods and the location of Midas' Jail Cell.

