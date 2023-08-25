How to destroy weakened walls or security gates in Fortnite

Destroy weakened walls or security gates is currently a quest in Fortnite, added as part of the new season.

Fortnite just added weakened walls and security gates as part of Chapter 4 Season 4. This season is a heist themed affair called Last Resort, and includes vaults hidden at guarded compounds.

Here's how to destroy weakened walls and security gates in Fortnite, and what you'll get for doing so.

Where to find weakened walls and security gates in Fortnite

To find weakened walls and security gates in Fortnite you will need to head to Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estates, or Relentless Retreat. These are the three major changes to the map added as part of Chapter 4 Season 4. We've marked these new locations on the map below.

Once you've arrived at either of the three locations mentioned previously, head inside the main building and look for staircases down. You'll eventually come across walls that have cracks in them, like the ones below. These are weakened walls.

Security gates are a little bit different. Continue on, moving downwards in the main heist buildings. You will eventually come across lasers. Trip them and security doors will drop down, trapping you.

How to destroy weakened walls and security gates in Fortnite

Let's start with weakened walls. The best ways to destroy these are with the new Rocket Ram and Remote Explosive items. These can be found in Heist Bags nearby, or in Chests. Use these items on the weakened walls to break them open, revealing new ways forward. Security Gates can be broken using your Harvesting Tool, or any other weapon you have handy.

For destroying these walls, you'll earn 35K XP, which is a good amount to get you started in earning this season's Battle Pass rewards.

Good luck tracking down weakened walls and security gates in the new season of Fortnite!