Fortnite Chapter 4 starts tomorrow, with Geralt and Doomslayer

Fortnite Chapter 4 starts tomorrow, with Geralt and DoomslayerA new cycle.
Fortnite will be reborn tomorrow, Sunday 4th December, when the game returns with its fresh Chapter 4 map.
The next era of Fortnite will welcome The Witcher's Geralt, Doomslayer, The Hulk and motorbikes to Epic's hugely-popular battle royale.
Tonight, Fortnite ditched its third map in style - and with shocking speed - as its ever-changing Island was consumed by the invading Chrome. Then followed a 40-minute event mode where players were tasked with reforging the Island, perhaps hinting at familiar locales which will be revisited in the newly-minted Chapter 4.
More to follow.
Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!