Fortnite Chapter 4 starts tomorrow, with Geralt and Doomslayer

A new cycle.
Fortnite Chapter 4.

Fortnite will be reborn tomorrow, Sunday 4th December, when the game returns with its fresh Chapter 4 map.

The next era of Fortnite will welcome The Witcher's Geralt, Doomslayer, The Hulk and motorbikes to Epic's hugely-popular battle royale.

Tonight, Fortnite ditched its third map in style - and with shocking speed - as its ever-changing Island was consumed by the invading Chrome. Then followed a 40-minute event mode where players were tasked with reforging the Island, perhaps hinting at familiar locales which will be revisited in the newly-minted Chapter 4.

Watch on YouTube
Our first look at Fortnite Chapter 4.

More to follow.

