Forspoken delayed until 2023

Forspoken, Square Enix's forthcoming action-RPG for PS5 and PC, has been delayed into 2023 as a "strategic decision".

Originally intended for release on 11th October this year, it will now be launched on 24th January 2023.

The news was revealed in a statement on Twitter.

Watch on YouTube Forspoken – State of Play March 2022

"As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023. All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase," it reads.

"We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this Summer!"

An update on #Forspoken. pic.twitter.com/sRLvXX2kjS — Forspoken (@Forspoken) July 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sony has just announced the release date of its big first-party exclusive God of War - 9th November - so perhaps that "strategic decision" is not to overlap releases.

It does mean that Square Enix has quite the line-up planned for PS5 in 2023, beginning with Forspoken and then leading into Final Fantasy 16 in the summer and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in the winter.

This is the second delay Forspoken has had this year.