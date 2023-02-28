Forspoken developer Luminous Productions folded into Square Enix

Forspoken developer Luminous Productions will be merged into Square Enix, ending its status as a separate entity.

The news follows a middling reception to Forspoken by critics and consumers, and will formally begin on 1st May.

In a statement, Luminous Productions said it would remain "entirely focused on Forspoken" until that date, and continue working on the game's previously-announced patch to address performance issues plus upcoming DLC "In Tanta We Trust" which is scheduled to launch this summer.

Square Enix previously owned Luminous Productions but operated it as a separate subsidiary.

There was no mention of Forspoken in today's statement announcing the merger. Instead, the publisher claimed its decision was "part of the company's efforts to further bolster the competitive prowess of the group's development studios".

Luminous had been "equipped not only with AAA title development capabilities but also technical expertise in areas such as game engine development," Square Enix continued. "Combining the two entities will further enhance the group's ability to develop HD games."

It's not good news for anyone still hoping for a Forspoken 2.

There's no detail here either on any future for the studio's own proprietary Luminous Engine technology, which was developed internally and used in both Final Fantasy 15 and Forspoken.

"When we established Luminous Productions in 2018, our vision was to make AAA games that fused technology and artistry to deliver completely new play experiences," Luminous said in its own statement. "Having the chance to do just that has been a dream come true. We appreciate you taking this journey with us and look forward to continuing to create new entertainment and experiences as a part of the Square Enix family."

"This story takes time to get going, and while the writing doesn't always land, there's plenty to enjoy even if the numerous ups and downs make Forspoken hard to universally recommend," Henry Stockdale wrote in Eurogamer's Forspoken review.