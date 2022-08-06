Find out more about Redfall at QuakeCon

Bethesda has confirmed that Arkane's new vampire game, Redfall, will get a 30-minute slot at its upcoming QuakeCon event.

QuakeCon itself is set to kick off at 6pm UK time on 18th August, whilst the Redfall-flavoured reveal will run for 30 minutes from 6.15pm and "takes you inside [Arkane's] upcoming squad-based vampire shooter with new insights, gameplay details and more!"

Watch on YouTube Biting back.

Other games set to feature in the presentation include The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Fallout 4, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Deathloop, and Quake, of course. There'll also be Q&As, quizzes, cosplay, and more.

You won't have to be there in person to get the news first-hand, though; select events will also be broadcast on the company's official Twitch channels (thanks, NME).

As Victoria confirmed for us a few weeks back, while you will be able to play Redfall in co-op mode, the developer has revealed that you will only be able to save any progress you make in the game's campaign if you are the host.

Redfall game designer Harvey Smith explained, "if you sign on with a friend and they're halfway through the game, and you play the second half of the game with them and then you need to go back and you want to play on your own, you'll be starting at the beginning of the campaign with a character". He also stated that once you have started a campaign with a character, you are "bound to [them]" for the rest of the game.

Redfall is set to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be coming to Game Pass. An all-new teaser was released at the end of June - you can check it out here.