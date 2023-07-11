Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 16 is being adapted into a Japanese musical

Sing it Torgal.

Clive pets Torgal in Final Fantasy 16
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix's latest game in the renowned series, is being adapted into a musical in Japan.

The Takarazuka Revue are responsible for the show, which will be performed in Tokyo in two runs from May to June and then from July to August next year (details here).

The Takarazuka Revue theatre company is known for the fact its members are all women, who play both male and female parts.

Final Fantasy 16 Spoiler Free ReviewWatch on YouTube

So yes, that means the deep brooding tones of Cid and Clive will be played by women in the show.

I'm not sure what this means for Torgal though - I'm hoping for some sort of intriguing puppetry.

It's not the first time a Final Fantasy game has been adapted for the stage. Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 10 was performed in Japan as a kabuki stage play, which you can stream online.

Kabuki is performed by an all-male cast, so the FF16 Takarazuka Revue is a fascinating reversal.

In the same press release for the show, it was revealed the Final Fantasy series has now sold 110m units worldwide across the series.

Final Fantasy 16 already sold 3m units in under a week - a strong start for the PS5 exclusive, adding to high sales figures for the likes of the Pixel Remasters and Final Fantasy 15.

That will only increase with the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at the start of next year.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch