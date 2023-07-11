Final Fantasy 16 is being adapted into a Japanese musical

Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix's latest game in the renowned series, is being adapted into a musical in Japan.

The Takarazuka Revue are responsible for the show, which will be performed in Tokyo in two runs from May to June and then from July to August next year (details here).

The Takarazuka Revue theatre company is known for the fact its members are all women, who play both male and female parts.

So yes, that means the deep brooding tones of Cid and Clive will be played by women in the show.

I'm not sure what this means for Torgal though - I'm hoping for some sort of intriguing puppetry.

It's not the first time a Final Fantasy game has been adapted for the stage. Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 10 was performed in Japan as a kabuki stage play, which you can stream online.

Kabuki is performed by an all-male cast, so the FF16 Takarazuka Revue is a fascinating reversal.

In the same press release for the show, it was revealed the Final Fantasy series has now sold 110m units worldwide across the series.

Final Fantasy 16 already sold 3m units in under a week - a strong start for the PS5 exclusive, adding to high sales figures for the likes of the Pixel Remasters and Final Fantasy 15.

That will only increase with the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at the start of next year.