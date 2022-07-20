FIFA 23 has World Cup Qatar 2022 and Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023

EA is getting the most out of its final FIFA-titled game: it includes two officially-licensed World Cups for the first time.

FIFA 23 is of course EA's final FIFA-titled football game. From next year's game, EA will use the EA Sports FC title instead, ending a run of almost 30 years of EA-made FIFA games.

EA confirmed FIFA 23 includes World Cup Qatar 2022, which kicks off this November, and the Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, which starts in July 2023.

"People will be clamouring for football, and we have the opportunity to take advantage of that global momentum," line producer Matthew Lafreniere said in a presentation attended by Eurogamer.

EA did not say what form the World Cups will take in-game, although some sort of World Cup-specific mode alongside online features and Ultimate Team integration seems likely. FIFA 18 got a free World Cup Russia update that added all the qualified teams, stadiums and a World Cup FUT mode.

"We'll unveil new and immersive experiences for all of our players, letting them chase football glory on the international stage all in an attempt to win football's ultimate prize," Lafreniere said. Expect separate sessions in the coming weeks that reveal more, Lafreniere added.

Related to this, EA confirmed FIFA 23 features women's clubs for the first time in the series. It has officially licensed the Women's Super League - the highest league of women's football in England - and Division 1 Féminine, the highest division of women's football in France.

The FIFA series already lets you play as women footballers, but up until now only with women's international teams via kick-off mode, the FIFA Street-style Volta mode, and Pro Clubs.

As already announced, the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition has Chelsea's Sam Kerr and PSG's Kylian Mbappé on the cover. The inclusion of Kerr, who plays for Chelsea and Australia's women's teams and is widely considered one of the best female footballers in the world, marks the first time a female FIFA cover athlete is included on an internationally-released version of EA Sports' long-running football game.

Kerr is also on the cover of the standard edition of FIFA 23 in Australia and New Zealand, and as a worldwide Amazon exclusive.